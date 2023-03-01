The approval of the first at-home combination test for influenza and COVID-19 eventually could help people identify those illnesses earlier so they can isolate and consult with a health care provider about potential treatments, two local physicians said Tuesday.

That means Nebraskans may want to consider buying one of the new tests when they become available to keep on the shelf for the fall when the traditional respiratory illness season returns.

"It's really helpful and handy during the high respiratory season," said Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, chief of infectious diseases at CHI Health and Creighton University.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency-use authorization for the combination test Friday. The single-use test, which requires one nasal swab, tests for influenza A and B as well as for COVID-19. People 14 and older can collect the sample themselves. An adult would swab children who are 2 and older. Test results are available within 30 minutes.

Exactly when the tests will become available for purchase by consumers, however, isn't clear.

The FDA authorization came just days after test maker Lucira Health announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company said in a statement that it had anticipated authorization for the test in August. But the agency's approval process became "protracted," resulting in high expenditures without new revenue from the combined test kit during the 2022-23 flu season.

But the authorization comes as consumer preference for at-home tests is growing, said Dr. Michael Schooff, primary care medical director for CHI Health Clinic.

Most women today learn they are pregnant by using at-home tests, and most testing for COVID-19 now has shifted to at-home kits. That trend is expected to continue.

"As we've learned, there are a lot of folks who would prefer to be tested at home," Schooff said.

The advantage of at-home tests is that they allow people to quickly identify which virus they have. That gives them time to call their provider or set up a telehealth visit early enough in the course of that illness to weigh treatments based on their symptoms and their individual health.

If their symptoms are mild, they may just need over-the-counter medications and some chicken soup to weather the illness, Schooff said. But if they're older or have heart, lung or immune conditions, they should consider prescription antiviral medications such as Tamiflu for flu or Paxlovid for COVID-19. Both should be started soon after a positive test.

Vivekanandan noted that younger people should consider Paxlovid even if they have mild COVID-19 symptoms. Studies are beginning to indicate the drug can prevent lingering symptoms, or long COVID.

Schooff noted a couple of caveats for home testing. Because the at-home tests aren't quite as accurate as the gold standard PCR test, a person who has symptoms but tests negative should isolate and retest in 48 hours. If that person has moderate to severe symptoms, they may want to contact a health care provider and arrange for a PCR test.

Even if a person tests negative for flu and COVID, they may be infected with another infectious virus, he said. In that case, the person should stay home and isolate to avoid infecting others.

For now, the FDA approval of the new test comes as flu season is waning in the U.S. and COVID-19 case counts are lower than they have been in recent months.

Schooff said the Chapter 11 filing suggests the company plans to stay in operation, reorganize its finances and bring the test to the market.

Indeed, the company said in a statement that it had produced the inventory for an anticipated autumn 2022 launch. A company spokesman said in an email that the test maker will communicate its launch timing and pricing at a later date.

Schooff said he has seen reports indicating the tests will cost as little as $70 each and as much as $100.

That's comparable to what a patient would pay at a clinic, he said. CHI's PCR tests for COVID costs about $80. Adding a flu test tacks on another $20, plus the cost of an office visit if the testing is done in a clinic.

Both physicians said the cost of the tests likely would have to come down for them to be accessible to most people. Ideally, they said, insurers and state and federal programs such as Medicare and Medicaid would help cover the costs.

Schooff said he anticipates that COVID-19 vaccines and tests, many of which were offered at no cost during the pandemic, will remain free or low-cost even after the federal health emergency ends in May, with insurers and agencies covering some costs. The State of Nebraska still has a large stockpile of vaccines from the federal government.

Vivekanandan said other companies likely will follow suit with their own at-home tests, which should help drive down costs.

"I predict we will have more home testing for viruses and other infections in the near future," she said.

Charts that track COVID-19 variants, vaccination rates and hospitalizations in Nebraska