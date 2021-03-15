Nebraska experts say Biden, other leaders not doing enough to emphasize COVID precautions

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that President Joe Biden "struck the right tone" in expressing empathy for those lost in the COVID-19 pandemic but that he may not recognize that some states, including Nebraska, have begun allowing small, family groups to gather and having kids in classrooms.

"States like Nebraska are doing the things he's saying already," the Republican governor said.

Biden, in an address to the nation Thursday night marking the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, set a goal of making shots available to all U.S. adults by May 1, and making the Fourth of July an "independence day" from the virus, allowing small groups of vaccinated people to gather. The Democrat also called for a summit on reopening schools.

But Ricketts said that small family gatherings were being allowed in Nebraska last year and that most schools in the state opened their classrooms last fall. The state's vaccination plan, he added, was to move into Phase 1B by May 1, opening shots to those ages 50 to 64, and then to those younger than 50.

It's frustrating, Ricketts said, that the White House doesn't realize that states are at different stages in their fight against the pandemic.