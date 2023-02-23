OMAHA — When a group of health care officials began to look at Nebraska’s infant mortality rate, they found the state’s numbers were about average for the United States.

But Nebraska’s rate — 5.5 deaths for every 1,000 births in 2020 — still was higher than many other states, including those of neighbors Iowa and Colorado. Rates among racial and ethnic minorities in Nebraska were worse than the U.S. average. The U.S. rate, in turn, is higher than those of most developed nations.

Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said the group believes that even average isn’t good enough for Nebraska kids.

As the group members dug into the state’s data, they found that the factors with the greatest odds of resulting in infant mortality revolved around a lack of prenatal care, which can result in problems such as high blood pressure and diabetes that aren’t well controlled, Rauner said.

Managing those conditions, particularly for women who qualify for Medicaid, requires getting pregnant moms into care earlier. Pregnant women become eligible for Medicaid at higher incomes than those same women would if not pregnant.

In a recently released policy brief, the group has outlined a target of reducing the state’s infant mortality rate to 4 deaths per 1,000 births by 2030. To get there, they propose a goal of increasing the number of Medicaid recipients who get early and adequate prenatal care to more than 80% in all of the state’s public health districts by 2025.

They also list seven other recommendations, including an education campaign to make sure people in all demographic groups know the importance of early and adequate prenatal care and seeking a way to streamline the application for Medicaid eligibility. The group recommends reducing to less than two weeks the time from starting an application to preliminary assignment to a Medicaid managed care plan.

“Our target is to decrease infant mortality through improved prenatal care,” said Dr. Ann Anderson Berry, neonatal medical director for the Nebraska Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative. She and other members of the collaborative, along with Rauner and his team and members of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health, drafted the brief.

“It’s a very systematic, data-driven process among the right groups of people to make this achievable,” said Anderson Berry, who is also executive director of the Child Health Research Institute, a collaboration between UNMC and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

Anderson Berry said there is no guarantee of success for the initiative. And there are roadblocks to be removed. “But siloed approaches are not going to get us where we’re needing to go,” she said. “We’ve all been working in this space for decades, trying to put ourselves out of business in the (neonatal intensive care unit), and we just get busier and busier each year.”

Rauner noted that seven of the state’s 19 public health districts, most of them largely rural, already exceed the 80% goal for Medicaid-covered mothers receiving early and adequate prenatal care. There may be lessons to be learned from those communities.

“I’m excited about this project,” Rauner said. “I actually think it’s doable. Nebraska often has all the right pieces if you just put it together.”

The project grew out of the ALIGN initiative spearheaded by Rauner and Dr. Ali Khan, dean of UNMC’s public health college. The initiative includes officials from health systems, federally funded nonprofit clinics, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Medicaid managed care providers. The group has agreed upon 11 health quality measures for adults, children and pregnant people that data show can have a significant impact on health and health care costs across large numbers of people.

Rauner said the prenatal and infant mortality effort began with a conversation with an official from United HealthCare, one of the state’s three Medicaid managed care providers. The organization was having difficulty getting information about pregnant women so they could get them into care. At times, the insurer wasn’t hearing about women under its plan until they were 20 to 24 weeks into their pregnancy.

After the group’s research indicated that the main thing they could change was to get women into care earlier, they conducted focus groups in Lincoln and Grand Island to try to determine why some were not.

Those groups revealed a number of factors, Rauner said. A Lincoln mom said she had to hang up before completing her Medicaid application because remaining minutes on her cellphone plan ran out. Some recent immigrants either didn’t know the value of prenatal care, coming from nations where it’s not widely available, or that they could get that care in Nebraska.

Natalie Lukens and Monica Lee-Buss, who have been leading the Grand Island sessions, said they’ve been speaking with moms, pregnant people and groups that support them to get a picture of what’s happening in the community.

Support groups for parents were sidelined by the pandemic and organizations operating them now are having a hard time getting clients back in, said Lee-Buss, a labor and delivery nurse at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Lukens, a community volunteer, said the group’s goals feel realistic. “At the end of the day, if we can keep one baby out of the NICU, that has a ripple effect on that child’s health outcomes for the rest of its life.”

Rauner said the perinatal collaborative already is working on another goal of creating an updated pregnancy risk assessment. Once that’s completed, a system should be established to communicate the results to Medicaid plans so timely referrals can be made for those with high-risk conditions.

Said Anderson Berry, “The whole goal is to get women the care they need and deserve in a wealthy state where we can afford to provide this care and our kids and women need better outcomes.”

