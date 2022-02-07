Nebraska group's app aims to reduce youth suicides

It's no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has led to more mental health issues, especially among youth.

Suicide was already the second-leading cause of death among Nebraskans ages 15-24, and the disruption caused by the pandemic has led to an increase in mental health issues and suicide attempts among even younger teens and children.

"We've seen rises in the number of children and teens presenting with suicide attempts, depression and anxiety," said Chanda Chacon, president and CEO of Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.

Chacon said emergency room visits at Children's for mental health issues rose 27% in kids ages 5-11 and 31% in kids ages 12-17 from April 2019 to October 2020. And in the first half of 2021, instances of self harm rose 45% for kids ages 5-17.

She also said research has shown that the overall percentage of kids experiencing mental health issues has risen from about 20% before the pandemic to about 25% now.

"COVID-19 has really disrupted lives in a way that has taken an impact on their social and emotional and mental health," Chacon said.

The numbers certainly show the need for more intervention to help youths with mental health conditions, and a Nebraska group hopes its new app can provide that help, especially when it comes to preventing suicides among the state's young people.

The Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition last week announced the release of a new app called My Companion, which is designed to help young people cope with mental health issues and prevent suicide.

My Companion has a variety of features divided into four primary tabs: reflections, connections, resources and emergency. Users will be able to log daily reflections, input contacts who could be reached in an emergency, access resources, submit anonymous tips and easily reach hotlines.

“The application allows youth to communicate their feelings in a journal-like format and to create a support system and crisis system, including warning signs of suicide and access to emergency resources,” said Dr. Dave Miers, founder of the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition and director of behavioral health services at Bryan Medical Center.

Work on My Companion actually began well before the pandemic, in July 2018. It was created by Lincoln-based Don’t Panic Labs in collaboration with Boys Town National Hotline. The app was modeled after a similar app released in Utah under the name SafeUT.

According to the 2020 SafeUT annual report, more than 800,000 students accessed the app between August 2019 and May 2020, which resulted in more than 500 lifesaving interventions. The creators of My Companion said they hope to see similar success in Nebraska.

“Suicide is preventable and there is hope, there is help and there are resources,” Miers said. “This app is a great way for youth to interact in a positive, healthy way and have this resource available if needed. Connectedness saves lives and this app will make a difference.”

The My Companion app is available from both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0