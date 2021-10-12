Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley tests positive for COVID-19

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is moving forward to discuss the use of booster dosages of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.
"The Lt. Governor has tested positive for coronavirus," Justin Pinkerman wrote in an email. "He has mild symptoms and is self-isolating as he recovers."
Pinkerman said that two-sentence statement was the only update the office would provide at this time. He did not answer questions regarding whether Foley was vaccinated, whether Gov. Pete Ricketts was exposed, and whether Ricketts was taking additional precautions in light of the news.
Ricketts is scheduled to speak at an event in Omaha Tuesday evening.
Earlier Tuesday, Pinkerman had emailed an updated version of Foley's public schedule to members of the media that showed all plans for the week had been canceled. A schedule sent last Friday showed Foley was planning to travel the state to offer remarks at "Excellence in State Service" recognition ceremonies in Kearney, North Platte, Scottsbluff and Norfolk.
Foley has been Nebraska's lieutenant governor since 2015, after he was elected to his position as Gov. Pete Ricketts' running mate. He had been a candidate for governor before Ricketts defeated him in the Republican primary that year. Before that, he was the Nebraska auditor of public accounts and a state senator.
Foley is far from the first prominent state official to test positive for the coronavirus. Toward the end of a special legislative session focused on redistricting, state Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk tested positive for COVID-19.
Flood confirmed his positive case two days after Secretary of State Bob Evnen canceled an event announcing his reelection bid because he had tested positive for COVID-19. Both men were fully vaccinated against COVID.
At the time, neither case was described as severe. Flood said he quarantined for 10 days and now feels fully recovered.
Earlier in the pandemic, Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus was hospitalized with COVID-19 for five weeks in May and June of 2020. Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said in November that he had tested positive. That same month, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa announced he had tested positive for COVID.
All of those cases occurred before COVID-19 vaccines were available.
States Where the Most People Worked Remote Because of COVID-19
The widespread turn to remote work was one of the most prominent effects of the COVID-19 economy. When the pandemic struck in the spring of 2020, organizations across the U.S. and the world adapted quickly to accommodate their distributed teams. Fueled by the need to abide by social distancing protocols, employers accelerated the trend toward remote work, making new digital collaboration technologies ubiquitous among the professional class.
This summer, as vaccines became widely available, employers’ stances toward remote work have begun to look more complicated. While some businesses have made hybrid and remote work
permanent, a recent survey by the Society for Human Resource Management found that 72% of supervisors would prefer their employees to be back in the office, believing remote arrangements to be worse for networking and collaboration. But as the Delta variant continues to spread this fall, more offices may find themselves delaying or reversing their plans to resume in-person work. Meanwhile, data shows that employees would like to work remotely, at least some of the time, with 55% of employees saying they’d like to be remote at least three days a week.
About 30% of adults live in households with 1 remote worker
Even though remote workers currently constitute a minority of the U.S. workforce,
recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, shows that approximately 30% of adults live in a household with at least one remote worker. This data was collected from mid-April—when vaccines first became available to all adults—through early July—when cases began to rise again. Despite a minority of adults working from home today, certain experts predict a dramatic rise in the coming years, where more than 70% of the workforce could be remote at least one week a month by 2025.
Beyond some employers’ preferences for having workers in the office, the larger reason why remote workers represent a relatively small portion of the workforce is that many professions and industries simply cannot operate remotely. Workers in major industries like food and hospitality, retail, and manufacturing are among those who must be physically present to work.
Higher income households were more likely to shift to remote work
This fact also has the effect of reflecting income inequality between remote and in-person workers. The
Household Pulse Survey data shows a strong correlation between median household income and the percentage of adults in households with a remote worker. This suggests that many higher-earning professions easily moved online, while most low-wage hourly jobs could not do so. This divide has created even greater burdens on lower-earning Americans, as the Household Pulse Survey data also reveals a correlation between being unable to work remotely and having difficulty paying household expenses. With the recent expiration of government supports like the eviction moratorium and expanded unemployment benefits, this could make low-wage workers’ financial position even more tenuous as the Delta variant continues to spread.
MD and MA reported the most people teleworking due to COVID-19
The divergence across industries and income levels also means that remote work is unevenly distributed by geography. Many of the states that have the most households with members working remotely also have more workers in white collar jobs with higher earnings. The two states that had the greatest share of adults in households with a remote worker due to COVID—Maryland at 37.4% and Massachusetts at 37%—also have the highest median household incomes at $86,738 and $85,843, respectively. In contrast, Mississippi has both the lowest share of households with a remote worker at 11.1% and the lowest median income at $45,792. This disparity is also likely due to a higher number of in-person jobs in Mississippi, where
demand is high for jobs in food, retail, production, and transportation.
To determine the states where the most people worked remotely because of COVID-19, researchers at
Teamflow used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s to calculate the percentage of adults in households where at least one adult worked from home because of the coronavirus pandemic in the past seven days, averaged over the survey weeks during which this question was asked: April 14, 2021 through July 5, 2021. Notably, this only includes those who worked remotely Household Pulse Survey because of the pandemic, and not those that would have done so regardless. In the event of a tie, the state with the higher number of adults in these households was ranked higher.
Here are the states where the most people worked remotely because of COVID.
15. Oregon
Percentage of adults in households with a remote worker: 27.5% Total adults in households with a remote worker: 905,959 Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 13.9% Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 24.2% Median household income: $67,058
14. Delaware
Percentage of adults in households with a remote worker: 27.8% Total adults in households with a remote worker: 211,559 Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 10.0% Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 24.2% Median household income: $70,176
13. New Hampshire
Percentage of adults in households with a remote worker: 28.4% Total adults in households with a remote worker: 304,889 Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 7.6% Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 21.2% Median household income: $77,933
12. New York
Percentage of adults in households with a remote worker: 28.6% Total adults in households with a remote worker: 4,141,233 Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 16.1% Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 29.5% Median household income: $72,108
11. Connecticut
Percentage of adults in households with a remote worker: 28.8% Total adults in households with a remote worker: 772,712 Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 11.0% Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 25.7% Median household income: $78,833
10. Illinois
Percentage of adults in households with a remote worker: 28.8% Total adults in households with a remote worker: 2,705,697 Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 12.9% Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 25.5% Median household income: $69,187
9. California
Percentage of adults in households with a remote worker: 30.2% Total adults in households with a remote worker: 8,889,098 Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 18.3% Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 28.9% Median household income: $80,440
8. Minnesota
Percentage of adults in households with a remote worker: 31.6% Total adults in households with a remote worker: 1,333,846 Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 9.0% Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 19.4% Median household income: $74,593
7. Virginia
Percentage of adults in households with a remote worker: 31.7% Total adults in households with a remote worker: 2,042,937 Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 11.0% Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 24.3% Median household income: $76,456
6. Washington
Percentage of adults in households with a remote worker: 31.8% Total adults in households with a remote worker: 1,867,950 Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 13.1% Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 23.3% Median household income: $78,687
5. Utah
Percentage of adults in households with a remote worker: 32.1% Total adults in households with a remote worker: 737,725 Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 7.1% Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 20.1% Median household income: $75,780
4. New Jersey
Percentage of adults in households with a remote worker: 32.7% Total adults in households with a remote worker: 2,177,152 Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 14.3% Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 26.2% Median household income: $85,751
3. Colorado
Percentage of adults in households with a remote worker: 32.7% Total adults in households with a remote worker: 1,457,040 Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 10.9% Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 23.6% Median household income: $77,127
2. Massachusetts
Percentage of adults in households with a remote worker: 37.0% Total adults in households with a remote worker: 1,937,975 Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 11.9% Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 20.6% Median household income: $85,843
1. Maryland
Percentage of adults in households with a remote worker: 37.4% Total adults in households with a remote worker: 1,689,976 Percentage of adults in households with expected income loss: 12.9% Percentage of adults in households with difficulty paying expenses: 25.2% Median household income: $86,738
