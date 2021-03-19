Nebraska officially moving to Phase 2A of COVID-19 vaccine program

The state will officially move to Phase 2A of its COVID-19 vaccination program starting on Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday.
That means that local health districts should start using at least 90% of their vaccine supply on people ages 50-64. The other 10% will be focused on people with serious health conditions.
Nine of the state's 19 health districts had already started vaccinating people in the 50-64 age group this week. Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said about 90,000 of the approximately 350,000 people in the 50-64 age group have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, most because they were part of another eligible group, such as health care workers or educators.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department started vaccinating people as young as 63 at its clinics Thursday and Friday as it focused on trying to finish up people in Phase 1B who were still seeking a vaccine.
Ricketts said the health departments that already moved forward with Phase 2A received permission from the state to do so because they were having trouble filling appointments in the 65-and-older group.
He said that so far, 71% of the state's 65 and older population has been vaccinated, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ranked Nebraska fifth in the nation for the percentage of its most vulnerable population that has been vaccinated.
The new guidance on people ages 50-64 is contained in a new directed health measure that the governor signed. Ricketts said he made the directive official to allow health districts to move forward with vaccinating younger people.
As for people who qualify for Phase 2A because of a medical condition that makes them more likely to have complications from a COVID-19 vaccination, he said he would leave it up to the individual health districts to determine who should get vaccinated.
Vaccine efforts have been ramping up in Nebraska as supply has increased. Ling said the state set a record Thursday for number of vaccines given at 22,253.
Ling said the state has been steadily getting about 44,000 first doses a week combined of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine and has received 2,200 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine each of the past two weeks.
The Johnson & Johnson allocation is expected to increase the week of March 29, Ling said, and those doses will go to people who are in Phase 1C, which includes prisoners and people living in group homes.
Ricketts said he could not estimate how long it will take to vaccinate the 50-64 age group, but he said he expects vaccines to open up to the general public sometime this spring.
"What we expect is that we will be able to open this up to anybody who wants to get vaccinated in the not-too-distant future," Ricketts said.
