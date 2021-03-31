Nebraska opening up vaccines to anyone, will adjust supply to meet demand across state

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday announced two notable changes in Nebraska's COVID-19 vaccine plans.

Starting Monday, the state will open up the vaccines to anyone who is eligible under federal guidelines. That's people 16 or older for the Pfizer vaccine and anyone 18 or older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

That doesn't mean anyone who wants a shot will be able to get one, however. Several health districts, including the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, are still slowly working through groups based on age.

Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday that mass clinics are planned next week for people 55 and older.

Lopez also on Tuesday expressed frustration that the county is not getting enough vaccine to meet its demand.

"That's almost a conversation I have daily, to ask for more vaccine," she said.

Those efforts appear to finally be bearing fruit.

Ricketts on Wednesday said the state has started to "dynamically manage" the vaccine supply to send more doses to health districts that are seeing higher demand.