Nebraska's reporting of COVID-19 data takes another hit

While health district data is important, "what we're seeing only tells you a small part of the story and it may hide some of the more important trends that may be going on in rural parts of the state," Lawler said.

Rural counties, he said, tend to have much lower vaccination rates than more urban parts of the state, as well as older populations, leaving them more prone to "explosive outbreaks" of COVID-19.

Lawler said no longer reporting the small-county data is "an incredibly bad decision," one the state could change easily by having the governor issue another executive order.

That seems unlikely.

Since announcing the end of the pandemic emergency at the end of June, neither Gov. Pete Ricketts nor any other state official has had much to say about COVID-19, even though cases have risen sharply since then.

In a small concession to the criticism of its decision to suspend public reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers, the Department of Health and Human Services did start producing a weekly report that provides some information about cases, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccines.