New health care collaborative in Nebraska to step up focus on building workforce

Twenty Nebraska health care and educational organizations have formed a collaborative with the goal of digging deeper to address the state's health care workforce shortage.

The group, the Nebraska Health Care Workforce Collaborative, was initiated by the Nebraska Hospital Association and the Nebraska Rural Health Association. Other members include many of the state's medical professional organizations and the colleges and universities that educate them, as well as the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Nebraska is facing a serious health care workforce crisis, and there is no way to overcome the crisis without collaboration and investment," Jeremy Nordquist, the hospital association's president, said in a prepared statement. "This challenge is too big for one organization or one school to solve on their own."

The collaborative's goal, said Nordquist, who is co-chair of the group, is to develop long-term health care workforce solutions by sharing information about current and future health care workforce needs and strengthening the health care education pipeline in the state.

The Nebraska Center for Nursing and the University of Nebraska Medical Center's workforce report already provide good snapshots of the gap between supply and demand of health care workers, Nordquist said in an interview. The nursing center, for instance, projects that the state will be short more than 5,400 nurses by 2025.

"Now we need to come together and really start aligning as much as possible the supply and demand," he said.

To gather that data, the hospital association and member groups representing nursing homes, federally qualified health centers, health care providers and higher education will survey their members. The aim will be to gauge the number of health professionals that colleges expect to graduate against anticipated demand. Nursing will be the first focus.

Nordquist said the state is not investing enough in its nursing programs to fill the gap, whether at community colleges, universities or private colleges. Additional data from all corners of the state is needed to determine what is needed to make headway in closing the gap, which varies from place to place. That data also will help the group be strategic in where it seeks to make investments, particularly when they're seeking state funding or philanthropic contributions.

Conversations among collaborative members and meetings with nursing college deans throughout the state indicate that schools are getting enough qualified nursing applicants, he said.

However, some community colleges and other programs have difficulty accessing enough clinical sites for students to train, limiting the number of students they can accept.

Drawing from those conversations, the hospital association and other partners will seek the introduction of a legislative bill that would provide funds to the Nebraska Center for Nursing to work with hospitals and nursing schools to open more clinical training sites for nurses, particularly in areas of greatest shortage.

The bill also tasks the center with developing programs that incentivize increasing clinical sites. The measure would authorize the Nebraska Legislature to appropriate $3 million for such efforts in fiscal year 2023-24 and $7 million in 2024-25.

One issue, Nordquist said, is that nursing faculty, who have to have master's degrees or be working toward them, generally are paid less to teach than they would earn at the bedside.

In addition, hospitals sometimes can take more nursing students, he said, but training slots are full during the day. One option might be to find ways to incentivize training opportunities at night and on weekends.

In the future, Nordquist said, the collaborative will focus on the behavioral health and physician workforces.