Nomi Health to offer free mental health care to front-line health care workers in Nebraska

OMAHA -- Nomi Health, which offers COVID-19 testing in Nebraska, will offer $1 million in free behavioral health care to front-line health care workers in Nebraska and a handful of other states beginning this spring.

The free virtual care will be offered through a partnership with Tava Health, a 2½-year-old company that typically provides such care through large employers such as hospitals, school districts and universities.

Nomi has offered COVID testing in Nebraska throughout much of the pandemic, first under contract as part of the state's TestNebraska program and later through its own community testing sites.

Dallen Allred, Tava's CEO and co-founder, said the free care will be primarily video-based talk therapy offered by providers in the communities that are being served. The company has contracts with therapists all over the country, including roughly 15 in Nebraska.

Services in Nebraska will start June 1, he said. A Tava team was slated to start reaching out to hospitals and clinics in Nebraska this week to help them begin getting the word out to employees.

Rebecca Langle, Nomi Health's director of corporate social responsibility, said the program is open to those who consider themselves front-line health care workers. Each person will have access to 12 sessions through the end of the year. The service also will be offered in Florida, Texas, Utah, Colorado and Hawaii.

Once a front-line health care worker signs up, Allred said, the company will determine what issues they're struggling with and whether they have any preferences in provider specialty or gender. If a patient meets with a therapist but later changes providers, their clinical notes will follow them.

While many employee assistance programs are designed for short-term use, he said, the Tava program is designed to work with short-, medium- and long-term cases.

With COVID-19, he said, demand for such services has skyrocketed. The good news is that awareness and acceptance of behavioral health issues is growing and the stigma is being pulled down bit by bit.

