Rosy revenue forecast brings calls for tax relief, new prison in Nebraska

Nebraska policymakers got sunny news from the state's economic forecasting board Friday — $902 million worth of sunny news, to be exact.

That's how much the board raised its projections of state tax revenues for the two-year budget period that ends June 30, 2023.

The increase means Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Legislature will have $313 million available for spending or tax cuts in the second year of the budget period, rather than the revenue shortfall predicted earlier. The increase also means adding $475 million to the state's rainy day fund, pushing the projected total to a record-high of $1.47 billion.

The numbers immediately started generating buzz in the State Capitol. Ricketts hailed the optimistic figures, saying they reflect the strength of the state's economy.

“Nebraska’s big economic momentum continues to translate into stronger and stronger tax receipts,” he said. “Today’s news means that there is even more room to work on tax relief and important projects, including replacing the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary.”

Ricketts has been pushing for a new 1,512-bed prison. When the project was introduced in 2020 it was estimated to cost $230 million. Lawmakers this year approved nearly $15 million for design work and site selection but did not commit to building a new prison.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Legislature's Revenue Committee, said the new revenue projections mean that income tax cuts can be accomplished without increasing other taxes to cover state expenses.

"Now we are in a position to make our income taxes more competitive with neighboring states while we continue to provide significant property tax relief to all Nebraskans," she said. "We are in a fortunate fiscal position compared to most states. We need to continue to reduce the tax burden on Nebraska's taxpayers."

If actual tax revenues match the new projections, a state program that offers income tax credits to offset a portion of school property taxes will grow by $13 million in 2024.

The program, passed in Legislative Bill 1107, will set aside $548 million for credits in 2022 and 2023. The state set aside $125 million for LB 1107 credits in the program's first year, while basing later amounts on the growth of state tax revenue. However, more than $50 million of the first-year credits failed to reach taxpayers because property owners did not claim the credit.

OpenSky Policy Institute Executive Director Renee Fry urged lawmakers to proceed with caution. She said federal money provided through various pandemic relief measures have had a significant effect on the state's economy.

Figures from the Legislative Fiscal Office presented on Friday showed that those measures have pumped more than $21 billion into the state, beginning last year. Some of the money has yet to be disbursed.

“While today’s increased revenue forecast is encouraging, the fact is federal dollars are propping up our economy considerably," Fry said. "Eventually those funds will stop flowing and our economy will have to stand on its own. For this reason, we urge caution because enacting ongoing tax or spending proposals will force tough choices in the future when revenues fail to keep up with our state’s obligations.”

Members of the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board pointed to strong economic signs across the state in making their predictions, even as they cited worries about inflation, the supply chain and the shortage of workers, especially among lower-paid positions.

Their forecast calls for the state to collect $5.36 billion during the fiscal year that will end June 30 and another $5.56 billion in the following fiscal year.

