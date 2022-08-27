Some Nebraska physicians worry that abortion restrictions could impact training, care

The prospect of additional restrictions on abortion in Nebraska has some physicians concerned that such measures could impact the care they provide patients as well as the state's ability to recruit and retain specialists.

Recently, a handful of fertility specialists and obstetrician/gynecologists formed a political action committee called Campaign for a Healthy Nebraska to urge the Nebraska Legislature not to pass an abortion ban.

Dr. Emily Patel, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist with Methodist and co-founder of the organization, said she has concerns about how a ban might affect training and retention of physicians in Nebraska.

Physicians might be afraid to stay in the profession or to go to states with bans in place, particularly those that come with felony charges attached. A failed proposal in the Nebraska Legislature would have made it a felony for anyone to provide any medication or undertake any procedure with the intent of ending the life of an unborn child, starting at fertilization.

The measure would not have allowed for exceptions, including for rape or incest, but would have allowed licensed physicians charged under the law to use as a defense that the abortion was necessary to prevent the woman’s death or serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ.

But Patel said that under such laws, a doctor caring for a woman in an emergency situation — such as a woman whose waters have broken early and has developed an infection, or one with early pre-eclampsia, or potentially life-threatening high blood pressure — might at the same time wonder whether she would be able to prove the mother's life was in jeopardy.

"That is a horrifying scenario," she said.

As for training, Patel said OB/GYN training — four years after medical school — requires comprehensive instruction so doctors can practice on their own and make quick decisions, even when it doesn't include specific training in abortion procedures. If doctors can't get comprehensive training in various scenarios, they might miss the opportunity to practice potentially lifesaving procedures.

Patel said Nebraskans have the benefit of time to see the impacts of bans on patients and providers in other states.

In Texas, doctors worried about being sued under that state's restrictive abortion law have delayed treating pregnancy complications until patients' lives were in danger, according to a paper from the Texas Policy Evaluation Project, a research institute at the University of Texas. The piece, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, is based on interviews with clinicians and patients.

"I'm hoping that we can have, with more time, education of our voters and make sure they understand what these bans could do for reproductive health in our state," Patel said.

Dr. Mary Wells, a medical oncologist in Omaha, said a cancer diagnosis in early pregnancy affects a woman's treatment options. A woman who is six to eight weeks pregnant may be able to have breast cancer surgery, although there are risks to the fetus, and the woman might have to have more of her breast removed.

But that same woman can't get any chemotherapy within the first 14 weeks. After 14 weeks, there are some chemotherapies that probably are safe, although the research is not robust. But some important drugs can't be used.

Women in such situations, Wells said, face difficult choices about whether to obtain an abortion and get the best possible treatment or wait until they can safely deliver. Some cancers can wait, but others are more aggressive. Some families never would terminate a pregnancy, while others may decide the risk of pregnancy is too high, particularly if they already have children at home.

"I think people really need to reflect on when they're in that situation with themselves, or their daughters or granddaughters, and they're going through this incredibly difficult thing, and making one of the most personal and painful decisions they're every going to have to make — do they want the government involved in that," Wells said, speaking as an individual and not as a representative of her practice.

Dr. Abigail Delaney, a reproductive health specialist with Methodist Reproductive Health Specialists, agreed that decisions about what to do in such situations need to be left to patients and their providers. She already is hearing from colleagues in Ohio and Oklahoma who want to leave those states because of the strict bans there.

Delaney said she thinks some people "would like to make this black and white. Unfortunately, it's all kinds of shades of gray."