Southeast Nebraska medical experts see optimism in heart disease, cancer deaths rates

Every year, cancer and heart disease account for just more than half of all deaths in the U.S., according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's true in Southeast Nebraska as well, but there are a few differences locally.

In both categories, the average rate in Southeast Nebraska over the past 20 years is lower than the national rate in terms of deaths per 100,000 people. The difference is significant (19% lower locally) in the case of heart disease, which includes atherosclerosis — the build up of fats, cholesterol and other substances in the artery walls — as well as heart attacks, congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation and flutter.

For many years heart disease was the leading killer in Southeast Nebraska, but it's now essentially even with cancer, at 175 deaths per 100,000 people.

There are several reasons for the decrease, according to Dr. Anuradha Tunuguntla, a cardiologist at CHI Nebraska Heart.

Tunuguntla said there's been more of an emphasis over the past 20 years on eating healthier and living a more active lifestyle. That's true across the country. According to the Global Health & Fitness Association, there were 64.2 million people in the U.S. with health club memberships in 2019, up from 50.2 million in 2012, a nearly 25% increase in less than a decade.

Tunuguntla said that shift, coupled with advancements in medical treatments that more effectively control the risk factors that contribute to heart disease — such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes — has had a major impact on the overall health of Americans. We're also smoking less, which is another important risk factor for heart disease, Tunuguntla said.

But there are other factors at play that lead to even fewer heart disease deaths in Southeast Nebraska, Tunuguntla said. For one, emergency medical services in the region, such as Lincoln Fire & Rescue and StarCare medical helicopter, outperform similar services elsewhere in the U.S.

“Our mortality rates (for cardiac arrest) are lower than the national rate because our EMS systems are excellent," Tunuguntla said. "We’re getting to these patients quickly, doing CPR quickly. That makes a big difference in the outcomes.”

Nebraska residents are also eating healthier than the rest of the country.

According to a 2016 study published by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 78% of U.S. adults consumed on average less than one vegetable per day. In Nebraska, that number was just less than 25%.

In the same study, about 60% of U.S. adults said they consumed on average less than one fruit per day. In Nebraska, that number was about 41%.

Local rates of adults with diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol were also slightly less than the national average.

Dr. Steven Dunder, an oncologist at Cancer Partners of Nebraska, said there's reason for optimism when it comes to cancer deaths as well.

Research and new treatment plans are coming out frequently, he said, and cancer deaths have steadily decreased over time.

“There's so much information coming out every day. You know, I get a stack of journals on my desk every week,” he said. “People here in Lincoln and greater Nebraska shouldn't have to travel to Mayo Clinic or elsewhere to get state-of-the-art care. We have the resources to do that and we just have to know what that standard of care is.”

Within the cancer umbrella, lung cancer has the highest mortality rate both locally and nationally, with colon cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer following.

Respiratory diseases — which include asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia and emphysema — are the third-leading cause of death locally, killing Southeast Nebraska residents 12.5% more often than the national average. COPD — lung diseases that block airflow and make it difficult to breathe — is the top killer in that category, with emphysema and asthma following.

The list continues with stroke in fourth, followed by accidents, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, influenza and pneumonia, Parkinson's disease, suicide, hypertension, kidney disease, liver disease, aspiration pneumonia and septicemia.

But the numbers changed in 2020, when COVID-19 became the third-leading cause of death locally.

Among the causes of death that have higher rates locally than at the national level are Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, hypertension and pneumonia.