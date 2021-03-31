The great vaccine hunt: Nebraskans scramble to schedule their COVID shots

David Kohll, a pharmacist at Kohll’s, said he has seen lots of interest in the vaccine since the program began.

“It’s just constant,” he said.

At the pharmacy’s four Omaha-area locations, Kohll said, staff have been administering between 850 and 1,000 vaccines a day. He said he expects Kohll’s pharmacy locations soon will start receiving additional doses of the vaccine.

It won’t be long, he said, before all Nebraskans who want the vaccine will be able to nab a dose.

“Everybody’s working hard and doing a good job to get everybody vaccinated,” Kohll said. “I think Nebraskans overall do well working through things.”

A Kearney woman who describes herself as a “stealth vaccine hunter” said she has been helping her friends scout out available doses. The woman, who has been fully vaccinated, said that she makes comments on Facebook or sends texts to her friends when she learns of COVID vaccine availability in a certain spot.

Local Hy-Vee pharmacies also have been busy with vaccinations, spokeswoman Christina Gayman said Monday, and officials expect an uptick in interest now that age requirements have been lowered. Each week, she said, stores are receiving more doses of the vaccine.