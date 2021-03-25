While Lincoln and Omaha work through older residents, any adult can get vaccine in some parts of the state

Lancaster County, with 18.3% of its adults fully vaccinated, has only one first-dose clinic scheduled this week, after doing multiple clinics the past few weeks.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday that the department is being conservative this week to ensure it has enough doses to provide second shots to people in the coming weeks.

Dr. Bob Rauner, president of the Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska, said rural areas of the state are able to move into younger age groups faster because they had fewer people per capita in priority groups such as health care workers and educators, and they also have higher percentages of people choosing not to get vaccinated.

Lopez on Tuesday said that 75% of people 65 and older have been vaccinated in Lancaster County, which is higher than the overall state rate of 71%. In some counties in the state, those numbers have been closer to 50%.

With high vaccine demand locally, the county has been slower than some other areas to move into new phases of the vaccine program.

Meanwhile, state officials have not announced plans to change their population-based formula for distributing the vaccine.