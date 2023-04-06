OMAHA -- Partway through counting grains of pollen on a slide Tuesday morning, Dr. Andrew Rorie had already concluded it was going to be a rough day for people sensitive to tree pollen.

And the final count of the sample, gathered atop a University of Nebraska Medical Center research tower, confirmed it. Tree pollen tallied high, with juniper pollen accounting for the greatest share.

“It’s through the roof today,” said Rorie, an allergist and assistant professor of allergy and immunology at UNMC.

The Asthma & Allergy Center in Bellevue also posted high tree pollen Tuesday. Friday’s count had put it at very high.

Neither came as a surprise to Rorie, who had already received a handful of calls and messages from patients before he started his count Tuesday. His clinic has been getting a lot of queries from patients experiencing worsening symptoms and seeking recommendations for addressing them.

“The last couple weeks have been pretty rough on patients,” Rorie said. “We’re kind of getting into this stretch where we’re going to see pretty high tree pollen for the next few weeks.”

Dr. Linda Ford, who operates the Bellevue clinic, said cold and damp weather kept the counts low in March.

“The trees are now catching up and they’re going to town,” she said.

Also showing up in higher amounts in both counts were elm and cottonwood. While some people believe the fluffy cotton that cottonwoods produce later in the season causes their symptoms, Rorie said, the problem is actually the pollen that the trees are producing now.

The high tree pollen counts now, he said, probably coming from a combination of local trees — particularly the junipers — and more distant ones.

“Whenever we get really strong winds out of the south in the spring, we can get pollen from Oklahoma and potentially Texas,” he said. Both states have lots of trees in the juniper and cedar family that produce significant amounts of pollen.

In general, he said, pollen season worldwide is extending as the climate changes, along with the growing season.

A 2021 study found that pollen seasons nationwide start 20 days earlier and run 10 days longer and feature 21% more pollen than in 1990. The greatest increases in pollen were recorded in the Midwest and Texas.

Rorie said grass pollen starts to show up in late April and increases during May and June. Late April can be rough for people who have allergies to both tree and grass pollens because of the overlap.

While it’s tempting to open up the windows in the spring, he said, those with pollen allergies should keep them closed, both in their homes and their cars. If they’re outside for any length of time, they should change clothes and shower after they return indoors.

Ford also recommended saline nasal rinses, non-sedating antihistamines and steroid nasal sprays. Those who can’t get relief from such over-the-counter remedies may consider seeing a physician for allergy or steroid shots.