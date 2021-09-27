You're congested and you've got a fever. Is it COVID, or something else?

If you follow the news, you know COVID-19 cases continue to be a problem both locally and statewide.

Though Lancaster County has seen declining case numbers for two straight weeks, it's still averaging more than 100 cases a day.

However, just because you've got a stuffy nose, sore throat, fever, cough or body aches, it doesn't mean you have COVID-19.

Dr. Michael Schooff, Primary Care Medical Director for CHI Health, said doctors and hospitals are seeing numerous cases of strep throat, respiratory syncytial virus and other respiratory illnesses.

"We are seeing lots of ill patients coming into our clinics," Schooff said.

So far, doctors have not been seeing flu cases, he said, but those are likely to start showing up in the next couple months.

Most health care professionals expect this year's flu season will be much worse than last year's, when mask wearing and social distancing led to very little flu, but they're not sure whether it will rival previous years, such as 2018 or 2019.

Schooff encouraged people to get a flu shot and also to practice other mitigation strategies, such as hand washing and social distancing.