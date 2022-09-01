 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heart disease is No. 1 killer in Siouxland, nationwide

SIOUX CITY — Heart disease killed more Siouxlanders than any other cause of death from 1999 to 2020. 

Heart disease, which refers to several types of heart conditions, including heart attack, heart failure and atrial fibrillation, is also the leading cause of death nationally. However, Siouxlanders died of heart disease at a rate 17% higher than the national rate per 100,000 people, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

A Journal reporter and intern poured through the datasets, which are based on information from the death certificates of U.S. residents, to explore the 15 leading causes of death in Siouxland. The region includes 21 counties in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The database contains mortality and population counts for all U.S. counties for that 22-year period. 

According to the data, 86,501 people died in Siouxland over that roughly two decades.

Behind heart disease, which caused 21,628 deaths, Siouxlanders died of cancer, chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke and accidents.

In addition to heart disease, they died at a rate above the national rate of cancer, chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, accidents, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, influenza and pneumonia, hypertension, Parkinson's disease and aspiration pneumonia.

Dr. Jerome Pierson, an interventional cardiologist with UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's Cardiology Services and Cardiovascular Associates, thinks the region's strong work ethic partly explains why Siouxlanders die of heart disease at a rate higher than the national rate.

Dr. Pierson

Dr. Jerome Pierson, an interventional cardiologist with UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's Cardiology Services and Cardiovascular Associates, sees a lot of patients working through early symptoms of coronary artery disease.

Pierson said he sees a lot of patients working through early symptoms of coronary artery disease, such as chest pain. Gas, belching and pain in the neck, back or an arm during exertion is also "heart pain" until proven otherwise, according to Pierson. 

"They have to get the work done. They have to get the crops in. They have to support their families," he said. "They'll have chest pain and they'll just keep working through it until it gets to the point where it's not bearable. Then, they'll come in. They'll have more aggressive disease. They'll have longer-standing disease that has to be dealt with."

