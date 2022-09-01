Heart disease runs in the family for these Siouxland residents

SIOUX CITY — About a decade ago, Hollie Fahrendholz began feeling as if her heart was skipping a beat.

During the episodes, which occurred randomly, the Sioux City woman said her chest felt heavy and that it was "almost hard to breathe."

"It kind of worried me because my dad had his first heart attack in his early 30s," said Fahrendholz, who works as the kitchen manager at Riverside Elementary School. "His mother is on her fourth pacemaker. There's a good family history of heart problems."

Heart disease caused 25% or 1 in 4 of the deaths in Siouxland from 1999 to 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Atherosclerotic heart disease was the leading cause of heart disease death, accounting for 7,035, or 32.5%, of the 21,628 heart disease deaths. Atherosclerosis is the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls. When atherosclerosis affects the arteries that carry blood to the heart muscle, it's known as coronary artery disease.

Acute myocardial infarction, unspecified, also known as heart attack, was responsible for 25.9% of the deaths, followed by atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, so described, 6.9%, and congestive heart failure, 6.2%.

Even when the novel coronavirus claimed hundreds of lives in the region in 2020 and rocketed to the third spot on Siouxland's leading cause of death list for that year, more people still died from heart disease than COVID-19. According to the CDC data, 18.9% of all deaths in the region in 2020 were due to heart disease, while 17.3% were due to cancer and 15% were due to COVID-19.

"Despite COVID, heart disease is still the No. 1 cause of death in this country and globally. It has an incredible financial impact. It has an incredible impact on families and lifestyles," said Dr. Jerome Pierson, an interventional cardiologist with UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's Cardiology Services and Cardiovascular Associates. "If you have family members who have had heart disease at an early age, before the age of 55 or so, you are at risk for developing coronary artery disease."

Fahrendholz, now 48, was diagnosed with premature ventricular contractions, or PVCs, extra heartbeats that begin in one of the heart's two lower pumping chambers -- the ventricles.

Dr. Mohammad El Baba, an electrophysiologist at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, said he has seen the condition in patients ranging in age from 18 to 90.

"Sometimes, some cells inside our heart can just get out of control and they decide to beat on their own from time to time," he said. "If the burden of the extra beats is more than 10%, then the heart will get weak with time."

The causes of PVCs, which can lead to heart failure, vary, according to El Baba. He said caffeine and alcohol intake, stress and smoking can all promote extra heartbeats.

"We may not be able to prevent it, but we must cut down on alcohol, caffeine and any problem with stress, if possible," he said of PVCs.

Fahrendholz's condition is currently being managed with medication, which slows her heart rate down. El Baba said ablation is the best option to treat PVCs. The procedure involves inserting a flexible tube called a catheter into a blood vessel in the groin and guiding it to the heart.

"We start chasing those PVCs. We look for them. We look for the area where those extra beats are coming from; and we heat them up. We kill them," El Baba said of the cells causing the extra beats.

Dutch connection

Slightly more males in Siouxland, 10,827, succumbed to heart disease than females, 10,801, during the 22-year period.

Since more coronary artery disease is seen in men, El Baba said he thinks the condition is treated more aggressively in men than in women.

"Statistically speaking, men have more obstructive heart disease. When we do a coronary angiogram for a man, it's highly likely to see some significant plaque or narrowing of their arteries and, then, we treat them better than a woman," he said. "Usually, when we do a coronary angiogram for a woman, we see like 40% or 50%, we tell them, 'OK, you're fine.' And, then, we don't keep following with them. That's why the mortality is kind of equal."

Tony Jelsma's older sister was hospitalized with a racing heart, which the Dordt University biology professor said doctors had to "reboot." Another older sister, who was otherwise healthy, unexpectedly died in her sleep the day before her 46th birthday.

After speaking with Deb Bomgaars, who chairs the Sioux Center college's nursing department, Jelsma began to suspect that his family, who are of Dutch ancestry, could be carriers of a mutation in the phospholamban (PLN) gene. The mutation has been traced back roughly 700 years to the province of Friesland, Netherlands.

"This is a genetic mutation that causes changes in the proteins inside the heart muscle. It can cause both heart failure and arrhythmias, sometime leading to cardiac arrest," said El Baba, who noted that PLN was one of his focuses while he was doing heart failure training at University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City. "It's mainly found in people who have a Greek descendant or a Dutch descendant. It's very rare, actually."

It turns out that Jelsma's family doesn't have that particular mutation. But, Jelsma's research into PLN sparked a public awareness campaign at Dordt to educate others about it.

"Dordt has a lot of Dutch people going to it. A lot of our feeder schools and churches have a Dutch background. We thought this is a good way for us to reach out and let them know about this," Jelsma said. "Once you know you have it, there are things you can do. But, it's also nice to know you don't have it. You don't have to worry."

The university granted Jelsma and Bomgaars funding to hire a summer intern, Lucy Borkowski, to raise awareness about PLN. Borkowski, a junior majoring in biology and public health, started a Facebook page called "PLN Genetic Mutation Awareness." A few times a week, she posts stories, flyers and infographics about the mutation to the page. Borkowski has also been reaching out to churches, hospitals, businesses and media outlets in Iowa and South Dakota, as well as other parts of the country where people of Dutch heritage are concentrated, such as Sheboygan, Wisconsin; Lynden, Washington; and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Borkowski said taking a genetic test is a "good step" for those with both a Dutch background and a family history of heart problems.

"They can go visit with a genetic counselor who can set them up with a genetic test, or they can order it online if they want to," she said. "Then, they submit a sample -- it's usually a saliva sample. The results will tell them if they're positive for PLN or if they don't have the mutation."

Borkowski said individuals who have the mutation should make an appointment with a cardiologist, who can order the proper cardiac screenings and develop a "plan of action."

When he encounters a patient with heart failure, El Baba said a mutation in the PLN gene isn't the first thought that crosses his mind.

"Just do all the tests and, then, we may think about it. But, it doesn't come to our minds first. It's not that frequent," he said. "I've seen one patient in Iowa City, but not here."

Deaths drop

The highest number of deaths due to heart disease over the 22-year period was recorded in 2000, 1,282, and the lowest number in 2009, 832. In 2020, 919 such deaths were tallied.

The CDC data shows that 2000 was also the year with heart disease accounting for the highest percentage of overall deaths, 32%, while 2020 was the lowest, 18.9%.

Pierson, who said he is encouraged by the data, attributes the drop in deaths over the years to improved treatments. He noted that the incidence of heart disease nationally hasn't decreased as much as physicians would like to see.

"It's better, but we have a long ways to go," he said. "Statin drugs have made an incredible difference. The use of interventions percutaneously and surgical bypass has gotten better -- better techniques, equipment. We're able to treat more disease now than we could previously. So, I think what we're seeing in the decrease in death is a reflection of improved technology and primary prevention."

When heart disease is caught early enough, Pierson said treatment could consist of medical management, such as lifestyle and diet modifications. If stress tests and imaging reveal significant blockages, he said balloons or stents can potentially be used to repair the artery and reduce the risk of heart attack.

"We can do bypass surgery if the disease has progressed to the point where it's not something that's amenable to a percutaneous sort of remedy, or, again, just medical management if everything's mild," he said. "In some settings, it's severe enough where even those other options are not available, but we can still treat you with medicine to reduce your risks, strengthen your heart to dilate the arteries as best we can, get better blood flow and, then, go forward from there."