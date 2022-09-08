 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Heavy rain after deadly China quake complicates recovery

  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — Heavy rains are complicating earthquake recovery efforts in southwestern China, where the death toll from Monday’s disaster has risen to 82.

More than 20,000 people have been moved to temporary shelters amid the threat of landslides and buildings collapsing in the mountainous region of Sichuan province, state media reported Thursday. The rains are expected to last at least through Friday.

Another 35 people are missing and 270 have been hospitalized with injuries from the magnitude 6.8 quake that leveled building and sent boulders tumbling onto roads in Sichuan’s Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region and neighboring Ya'an city, the reports said.

Buildings were also shaken in the provincial capital of Chengdu, where 21 million people are among the 65 million Chinese under a strict COVID-19 lockdown confining them to their homes and residential compounds.

People are also reading…

Following the quake, police and health workers in Chengdu refused to allow anxious residents outside, adding to public frustration over the government’s strict zero-COVID policy mandating lockdowns, quarantines and other restrictions, even while the rest of the world has largely reopened.

Despite the impact on the economy and public sentiment, the policy has become closely identified with president and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping in what has been called a politicization of health care.

The government is also discouraging domestic travel during the mid-autumn festival on Saturday and the weeklong national holiday at the start of October.

Virus outbreaks have been reported in 103 cities, the highest since the early days of the pandemic in early 2020.

Monday’s quake was centered in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau roughly 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Chengdu.

Friction between tectonic plates in the region frequently cause earthquakes, including China’s deadliest in recent years, a 7.9 magnitude temblor in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan.

That quake devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resilient materials.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Heart disease is No. 1 killer in Siouxland, nationwide

Heart disease is No. 1 killer in Siouxland, nationwide

Siouxlanders died of heart disease at a rate 17% higher than the national rate per 100,000 people. Dr. Jerome Pierson, a cardiologist with UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, thinks the region's strong work ethic partly explains the trend.

Knock, knock: Jehovah's Witnesses resume door-to-door work

Knock, knock: Jehovah's Witnesses resume door-to-door work

Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed knocking on doors again after a 30-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination fanned out in cities and towns Thursday to share literature and converse about God for the first time since March 2020. Members have continued evangelizing during the pandemic through letters and phone calls. But they have missed the warmth of in-person interactions and say it is the most effective and rewarding way to get their message out. In the words of one Witness, door-knock evangelizing “feels Christ-like.”

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

A panel of federal health advisers has voted to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease. The ruling Wednesday is a remarkable turnaround for the much-debated medication that was previously rejected by the same group earlier this year. The FDA previously held a meeting in March where the outside experts narrowly sided against Amylyx's drug, saying the company's data was unconvincing. Wednesday's meeting focused on new analyses which the company said strengthened its case for approval. Patients and their families have rallied behind Amylyx’s drug, urging approval.

Biden to channel Kennedy in his push for a cancer 'moonshot'

Biden to channel Kennedy in his push for a cancer 'moonshot'

President Joe Biden will highlight his plans for drastically reducing cancer deaths and boosting treatments for the disease in what he has calls “this generation’s moonshot." Biden’s speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Monday will come on the 60th anniversary of his predecessor’s speech outlining his vision for putting the first man on the moon. The White House said Wednesday that Biden will outline what his administration is doing to “end cancer as we know it.” The issue is personal for Biden, whose son Beau Biden died in 2015 of brain cancer. Biden launched the cancer moonshot the following year when serving as vice president.

Watch Now: Related Video

Does chewing gum help to define your jawline?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News