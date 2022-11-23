 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

HIV-positive heart donor's family, recipient meet

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who got a new lease on life after a ground-breaking heart transplant between an HIV-positive donor and recipient got to meet the family of the woman who gave it to her, giving them a chance to hear their loved one's heart beating in its new home.

Miriam Nieves, 62, on Tuesday eagerly hugged the mother and sisters of Brittany Newton, a 30-year old Louisiana woman whose heart she received earlier this year in what doctors at Montefiore Medical Center said was the first heart transplant from an HIV-positive donor to an HIV-positive recipient.

“The only words that come this Thanksgiving for me is, I am so thankful and so grateful for science, for my family, for my God," Nieves said. “But I can’t express enough that if it wasn’t for the donors, they are my angels, because they are the ones that allow me this second opportunity.”

People are also reading…

Newton's mother, Bridgette Newton, carried a large photo of her daughter, a certified nursing assistant who died of a brain aneurysm.

“My child is still walking around," she said. “And for that I will forever be grateful."

Newton's sisters, Breanne and Brianca, used a stethoscope to listen to her heart beating in Nieves' chest.

Breanne Newton wasn't surprised when she heard Nieves say she had more energy now.

“That was my sister. She had energy. She was a goer," Breanne Newton said, adding, “We are very, very thankful. And it’s just a blessing.”

The transplant happened in April.

Nieves, a former public relations professional who now lives in Westchester, north of New York City, beat a heroin addiction 30 years ago but was left HIV-positive.

The married mother of three and grandmother of six started experiencing heart failure after problems with her kidneys.

In order to find a match when the shortage of donors is acute, doctors at the hospital expanded their search to include HIV-positive donors. Enter Newton, an organ donor whose family only learned of her HIV status after her death.

Doctors transplanted her heart and kidney into Nieves.

“This has never been done before," said Dr. Omar Saeed, a transplant cardiologist at Montefiore. “I think it’s going to be done again because we’ve shown that it’s safe.”

“The reality is that there are more people who need hearts than there are hearts available," said Dr. Vagish Hemmige, an infectious disease specialist at the facility. “The HIV heart transplant program enables people living with HIV to receive life-saving transplants from donors that otherwise wouldn’t be used.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts. That's left millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to reverse one of the lower court decisions. Experts say student loan forgiveness has the potential to end up before the Supreme Court, meaning this could be a lengthy process. Biden is now facing pressure to extend a pause on payments that started during the pandemic and was supposed to end January 1.

Iowa jury gives $27 million verdict in misdiagnosed flu case

A jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a central Iowa medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The jury in Polk County District Court in Des Moines returned the verdict Monday in the lawsuit filed in 2017 against UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine in Des Moines. Joseph Dudley and his wife Sarah Dudley filed the lawsuit after Joseph became ill with dizziness, headache, a cough and high fever in February 2017 and went to the clinic. A physician's assistant diagnosed him with the flu but it was later determined he had meningitis. UnityPoint says it met well-established standards of care and may appeal.

Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner

Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner

Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples. Higher production costs are only part of the reason; disease, rough weather and the war in Ukraine are also contributors. Turkey supplies are at their lowest point since 1986 after a deadly avian flu wiped out flocks, and prices are up about 28%. But experts say there won't be shortages of whole birds because producers shifted production to meet Thanksgiving demand. Meanwhile, stores like Walmart, Lidl and Aldi are offering deals to lessen the sticker shock.

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT:

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT:

Hey, it’s Thanksgiving week. Hopefully you’ll enjoy some much-needed time with family and friends in the coming days. I would imagine that for most of us, adding some good food and beverages will make for a relaxing weekend. Thanksgiving can be a little tricky balancing all that relaxation with staying active.

Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player's death

Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player's death

A Los Angeles jury has rejected a claim by the widow of a former USC football player who said the NCAA failed to protect him from repeated head trauma that led to his death. The jury found Tuesday that the NCAA was not negligent in the death of Matthew Gee. Lawyers for the widow of Gee, a linebacker on the 1990 Rose Bowl-winning squad, say he endured an estimated 6,000 hits as a college athlete. They say this caused permanent brain damage and led to cocaine and alcohol abuse, which eventually killed him at age 49. The NCAA said it had nothing to do with his death.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the signs you might have that new job

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News