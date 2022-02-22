 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents

From the This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 22 series
  • Updated
  • 0

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.

The population will be tested three times in March, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said in a news conference Tuesday.

Lam said that testing capacity will be boosted to 1 million a day or more.

“Since we have a population of some 7 million people, testing will take about seven days,” she said.

Hong Kong has reported about 5,000 new daily infections since Feb. 15, with the number threatening to overwhelm its healthcare system. Since the surge began at the beginning of the year, the city has recorded nearly 54,000 cases and 145 deaths.

The order for citywide testing comes after mainland Chinese authorities dispatched health workers and medical resources last week to help contain the outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility

Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — More than 1,000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday as the chain issued a voluntary recall affecting items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South.

Queen Elizabeth II Has COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II Has COVID-19

MONDAY, Feb. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Queen Elizabeth II has mild, cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Buckingham Palace.

San Francisco recalls 3 members of city's school board

San Francisco recalls 3 members of city's school board

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco residents recalled three members of the city’s school board Tuesday for what critics called misplaced priorities and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for taking a rest to increase productivity and effectiveness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News