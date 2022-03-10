 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

House OKs bill protecting disclosure of COVID shot status

  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House voted Thursday to prevent state and local governments and public colleges from requiring employees or students to disclose their COVID-19 immunization status.

The measure also would allow parents to opt out of a coronavirus vaccine for their school-aged children on the basis of “conscientiously held beliefs.” The proposal won 71-22 House passage and moves on to the Senate. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers.

The bill was introduced more than two months ago, but it didn't start advancing until this week. Its sponsors agreed to a more limited version that dropped a proposed ban on private employers from inquiring about the vaccination status of their employees or customers.

Rep. Savannah Maddox said Thursday she was “personally aggrieved” that private employers were removed from the bill but acknowledged it was necessary to get it "to this point in the process.”

"I believe that Kentuckians can make good decisions for themselves when it comes to their health care,” said Maddox, a Republican mentioned as a potential gubernatorial candidate next year.

People are also reading…

The House agreed to another change Thursday to remove nonprofits from the measure.

The measure would protect employees of public entities from “adverse action” for refusing to disclose their COVID-19 immunization status.

Potential penalties are included for not abiding by the bill. Governmental entities would face up to $1,000 in fines per day, and funding for public universities could be put in jeopardy for noncompliance.

In opposing the bill, Democratic Rep. Derrick Graham said the legislature was intruding into decisions that should be made by local governments and university leaders.

“We talk about the overreach of the federal government, and yet that’s exactly what we’re doing here — overreaching,” Graham said.

The legislation is House Bill 28.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a massive spending bill Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in U.S. aid to battered Ukraine and its European allies, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly drop their plan to include fresh funds to battle COVID-19.

White House: Congress must act soon to replenish COVID funds

White House: Congress must act soon to replenish COVID funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will soon begin to run out of money to bolster COVID-19 testing supplies and to guarantee that uninsured Americans keep getting free treatment for the virus unless Congress swiftly approves more funding, the White House warned Friday.

Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever

Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) — Dallas Seavey is on the cusp of becoming mushing’s greatest ever champion, but he is also secure enough in himself to say that win or lose, this year's race across Alaska will be his last — at least for a while.

Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry

Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis public school teachers hit the picket lines on Tuesday, calling for better wages and “safe and stable schools,” as parents found themselves facing an uncertainty that’s become all too familiar during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Parenting during critical events: Discussing the Russian invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News