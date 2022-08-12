 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How Will New Federal Legislation Cut Drug Costs?

  • Updated
  • 0
How Will New Federal Legislation Cut Drug Costs?

FRIDAY, Aug. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to bring out-of-pocket drug costs down for many U.S. seniors, but most of its benefits are not immediate.

Under the law, Medicare will now be allowed to negotiate the cost of some drugs. That should eventually bring down out-of-pocket costs for seniors with Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, according to John Clark, a clinical associate professor at the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy. Previously, Medicare was not allowed to negotiate drug prices.

Under the law -- which goes to President Joe Biden after it clears the U.S. House of Representatives -- the number of medications will be phased in, beginning in 2026 with 10 drugs. Beginning next year, drug companies will be required to pay rebates if drug prices rise faster than inflation, which they often do.

People are also reading…

Also starting next year, vaccines will be free for Part D recipients. These savings will not be passed on to seniors with private insurance.

In 2024, the 5 percent coinsurance required for Part D catastrophic coverage ends. This is expected to benefit an estimated 3 million Americans. In addition, out-of-pocket drug costs will be capped at $2,000 for Medicare beneficiaries beginning in 2025.

The Congressional Budget Office predicts that the reforms will save the government $288 billion over 10 years. Whether this new law will actually benefit patients is yet to be seen, Clark noted in a university news release, but this is the first intervention in drug prices for Americans who pay more than others in the world for the same drugs. A cap on insulin prices for all Americans was not included in the new law, which some see as a win for drug companies, Clark said.

More Information

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Japan PM purges Cabinet after support falls over church ties

Japan PM purges Cabinet after support falls over church ties

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reshuffled his Cabinet in a bid to distance his administration from the conservative Unification Church over its ties to the assassinated leader Shinzo Abe and senior ruling party members. The reshuffle was the second in just 10 months since Kishida took office. He says it's important to gain people’s trust and that the new Cabinet included only those who agreed to strictly review their ties to the church and help the victims of the allegedly fraudulent religious businesses. Abe’s assassination on July 8 and its impact on politics increased uncertainty as public support for Kishida’s Cabinet plunged. Seven ministers were removed including Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Abe’s younger brother. The church leader criticized Kishida's purge.

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

The Senate has approved Democrats' big election-year economic package. The legislation is less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic goals. But it embodies deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing big corporations. Debate began Saturday and went around the clock into Sunday afternoon. Democrats had swatted down some three dozen Republican efforts to torpedo the legislation. Biden is urging swift House passage, and the House seems on track to provide final congressional approval when it returns briefly from summer recess on Friday.

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic. They are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

Health officials say it is possible that hundreds of people in New York state have gotten polio and don’t know it. The pronouncement came Friday after they said the virus that causes the potentially deadly disease has been detected in New York City’s wastewater. Authorities say the presence of the virus in wastewater suggests that it is circulating locally. They are urging parents to get their children vaccinated. One person suffered paralysis weeks ago because of a polio infection north of the city. Most people infected with polio have no symptoms but can still give the virus to others for days or weeks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News