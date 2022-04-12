 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Idaho aims to join lawsuit against lifting asylum limits

  • Updated
  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho governor and attorney general said Tuesday they are seeking to add Idaho to the list of states that have filed a lawsuit to prevent federal officials from ending a public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border.

Republican Gov. Brad Little and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said they are working together to join the lawsuit filed earlier this month by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri.

The lawsuit challenges the Biden administration's planned May 23 end to border controls known as Title 42. The order was imposed nearly two years ago by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over coronavirus concerns.

“The Trump Administration invoked the Title 42 restrictions to protect the American people, and it worked,” Little said in a statement. "The policy kept tens of thousands of illegal immigrants from crossing the border. Idaho’s participation in this multistate lawsuit reinforces the fact that border security is interconnected to the health and safety of American citizens.”

People are also reading…

Wasden said the lawsuit is “yet another example of states being forced to take action because Congress continues to refuse to address an issue that should be its priority.”

Little and Wasden said Idaho and other states received an invitation to join the lawsuit Tuesday morning. The two said they began a review of the lawsuit and then took steps to make sure Idaho is represented.

Republican-led state governments have been fighting the Democratic administration’s rollback of some immigration policies.

The policy at the center of the lawsuit went into effect under President Donald Trump in March 2020. Since then, migrants trying to enter the U.S. have been expelled more than 1.7 million times.

The lawsuit says the policy is “the only safety valve preventing this Administration’s disastrous border policies from devolving into an unmitigated chaos and catastrophe.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced April 1 that it would end the policy that limited asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The government said it was already making plans to erect tents and take other steps to prepare for an expected influx of migrants.

Little has long been critical of Biden's handling of security at the U.S.-Mexico border. Last summer, he sent five Idaho State Police troopers on a 21-day mission to assist Arizona State Police in drug interdiction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. That's a day after the 82-year-old Democratic leader appeared unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweet Thursday. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week. Hammill says “the Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.” He adds that she will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance." A congressional trip to Asia was postponed.

Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'

Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'

Tearfully embracing a history-making moment, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday her confirmation as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court shows the progress of America. On the sunny White House South Lawn, she declared, "We’ve made it — all of us.” With President Joe Biden at her side, she delivered emotional remarks a day after the Senate approved her nomination, saying it was a moment the entire country could be proud of. She will take her place on the court this summer, when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

A judge on New York’s highest court has been referred to a disciplinary commission and could be kicked off the bench for failing to comply with a rule requiring all court personnel to provide proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Jenny Rivera is one of seven jurists on the state’s Court of Appeals. She has been barred from court facilities and has been working remotely since October. Rivera is one of four judges statewide who have been referred to the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct for being out of compliance with the vaccine mandate. A message seeking comment was left with Rivera’s chambers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fitbit cleared for passive heart rhythm monitoring by FDA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News