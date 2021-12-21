Idaho among states seeking to stop Biden vaccine mandate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is among 27 states asking the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency stay to prevent President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers from taking effect.

The request filed Monday follows a decision Friday by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overruling a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.

The mandate from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was to take effect Jan. 4. Justice Brett Kavanaugh is scheduled to rule on the emergency application by Dec. 30.

“We are doing all we can to put a stop to Biden’s unprecedented government overreach into the private sector," Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. “The majority of the nation’s governors oppose Biden’s damaging and ineffective vaccine mandate policies, but he continues to push them on citizens, businesses, and the states.”

The emergency stay request comes from 27 Republican-led states, conservative groups, business associations and some individual businesses.

The vaccine requirement would apply to companies with 100 or more employees and would cover about 84 million workers in the U.S. Employees who are not fully vaccinated would have to wear face masks and be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests.

