 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Idaho among states seeking to stop Biden vaccine mandate

  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is among 27 states asking the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency stay to prevent President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers from taking effect.

The request filed Monday follows a decision Friday by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overruling a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.

The mandate from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was to take effect Jan. 4. Justice Brett Kavanaugh is scheduled to rule on the emergency application by Dec. 30.

“We are doing all we can to put a stop to Biden’s unprecedented government overreach into the private sector," Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. “The majority of the nation’s governors oppose Biden’s damaging and ineffective vaccine mandate policies, but he continues to push them on citizens, businesses, and the states.”

The emergency stay request comes from 27 Republican-led states, conservative groups, business associations and some individual businesses.

People are also reading…

The vaccine requirement would apply to companies with 100 or more employees and would cover about 84 million workers in the U.S. Employees who are not fully vaccinated would have to wear face masks and be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials intensified calls Friday for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe.

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

Maryland audit follows up on flaws in COVID-19 procurements

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A review of emergency procurements for supplies in Maryland during the COVID-19 pandemic found “a lack of compliance” in general with state regulations and “ineffective monitoring" of payments, according to a report released Thursday by the Maryland Office of Legislative Audits.

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.

Watch Now: Related Video

Contact with nature reduces feelings of loneliness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News