AP

Illinois lieutenant governor has breakthrough COVID-19 case

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said Thursday she has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Stratton, the state's second-in-command, said on Twitter that she had mild symptoms and “will isolate as I recover.” She was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and had also received a booster shot.

“I’m so relieved to be fully vaccinated and boosted,” Stratton tweeted. “If you have yet to do so, please get vaccinated, your booster and wear a mask. I appreciate your prayers and good vibes!”

Stratton, who previously served as a state representative from Chicago's South Side, is among nearly 117,000 Illinoisans who have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week. That's by far the state’s largest spike in infections since the pandemic began, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Earlier this week, longtime U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush announced that he had tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The 75-year-old Chicago Democrat said he had no symptoms, was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and had recently received a booster shot.

Almost a quarter of Illinois' population eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine remain unvaccinated.

