Illinois Secretary of State offices closing for another week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — All Illinois Secretary of State departments will not conduct in-person transactions including driver services fort another week, until Jan. 24, the agency said Thursday, citing the continued high number of COVID-19 cases statewide.

The Secretary of State offices and facilities first closed on Jan. 3, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.

Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday–Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

“We are pleased to see what appears to be the beginning of a downswing in COVID-19 cases and, if this trend continues, we will reopen Jan. 24 for face-to-face transactions," Secretary of State Jesse White said.

White said three commercial driver’s license facilities will open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for in-person CDL services only. The CDL facilities are in Rockford, Springfield and Marion.

White is encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services including renewing a license plate sticker, renewing a driver’s license or ID card and filing business services documents such as incorporations and annual reports.

