In ad, South Carolina's Mace presses finish for border wall

Election 2022 House Fundraising

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, photo U.S. House candidate Nancy Mace speaks at a campaign event in North Charleston, S.C. Mace raised more than $1 million in the first quarter of 2022, the bulk of that haul coming in the weeks after former President Donald Trump threw his backing behind one of her GOP primary opponents.

 Meg Kinnard - staff, AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In her primary race against an opponent backed by former President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has released her first campaign ad, touting one of his signature projects: finishing the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

“Enough is enough,” Mace says in the ad, provided in advance to The Associated Press. “Finish the wall, and secure our border, once and for all.”

The 30-second ad, running in a “six-figure” buy across broadcast, cable and digital platforms, takes President Joe Biden to task for mandating that American soldiers and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents be vaccinated against COVID-19 — part of an umbrella federal worker vaccine mandate — “while opening our borders to thousands of unvaccinated illegal immigrants, infected with COVID.”

“Washington needs to stop treating illegal immigrants better than our brave men and women in uniform,” Mace says in the ad.

As of Tuesday, 576 of the 19,156 detainees being held at federal facilities had tested positive for COVID-19, according to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. That’s a positivity rate of 3%, below the infection rates most U.S. states are seeing among their general populations.

Next month, the Biden administration is expected to end the asylum limits at the U.S.-Mexico border that the Trump administration put in place in March 2020 when coronavirus caseloads first soared at the beginning of the pandemic. Officials said at the time that it would help keep COVID-19 out of the United States, but critics said it was an excuse to seal the border to migrants unwanted by Trump.

Mace joined a delegation accompanying agents patrolling the border near Laredo, Texas, last year, tweeting that she saw “first hand how open our borders are without physical barriers.”

At the time, Mace said on Twitter that the border is “a super spreader” and “a hotbed for drug smuggling, trafficking, illegal immigration, and untreated Covid-19 cases.”

Mace secured her 2020 victory as South Carolina’s first Republican woman elected to Congress with Trump's backing, but drew his ire by voting to certify Biden’s election and making frequent television appearances blaming Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Last week, Mace announced that she had raised more than $1 million in the first quarter of this year, the bulk of it after Trump endorsed one of her GOP primary opponents, former state Rep. Katie Arrington.

Arrington announced taking in $807,000 in the first quarter, but most of that — $500,000 — came in the form of a personal loan from herself. Trump, who called Mace “crazy” at a rally in South Carolina last month, has not made any financial contributions to Arrington's campaign.

Mace has raised more than $4.2 million for her reelection and said that she has $2.3 cash on hand. Arrington said that she ended the first quarter with $725,000 available to spend in the primary election.

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'

Tearfully embracing a history-making moment, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday her confirmation as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court shows the progress of America. On the sunny White House South Lawn, she declared, "We’ve made it — all of us.” With President Joe Biden at her side, she delivered emotional remarks a day after the Senate approved her nomination, saying it was a moment the entire country could be proud of. She will take her place on the court this summer, when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

Maryland lawmakers override gov's veto of abortion expansion

Maryland lawmakers have overridden GOP Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortion care without cost. Democrats who control the General Assembly on Saturday had the three-fifths majority vote needed in each house to override the Republican governor's veto.

