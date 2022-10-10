Increasing number of Nebraska kids coming down with RSV

After a couple of years of irregular appearances, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is on the increase in Nebraska, right on its usual fall-winter schedule.
Dr. Russell McCulloh, pediatric infectious disease specialist and hospital medicine physician at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, said the state is seeing a steep increase in the number of children visiting emergency rooms and being hospitalized with the virus.
The majority of the increase in emergency room visits, according to the state's respiratory illness dashboard, is occurring among kids 4 and younger. Not all cases are reported to the state.
RSV, McCulloh said, is one of the most common causes of upper and lower respiratory infections. The vast majority of people infected with RSV have cold symptoms. But the virus can cause much more severe illness in younger children, particularly those born prematurely, and in older adults and people of all ages with chronic health conditions. A similar increase is occurring nationally, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
The virus also is one of the most common reasons children visit health care providers at this time of year, McCulloh said. About 150,000 a year are hospitalized, although the vast majority recover and do well. Only a small number, up to a few hundred a year, suffer permanent injury or death.
RSV also is an illness for which health care providers commonly test. Many hospitals and clinics use a four-panel test that covers influenza, two kinds of RSV and COVID-19.
The current increase in RSV, however, is coming on schedule, McCulloh said. During the past two years of the pandemic, peaks occurred outside the usual fall-winter season. The same infection-prevention measures intended to interrupt the transmission of COVID did double duty in interrupting the transmission of other viruses.
"Our normal seasonal peaks that we expect to see some time in the winter and fall months didn't occur at the usually expected times," he said. Last year, for instance, the state and nation saw a steep increase in RSV during the summer months, which coincided with the relaxation of many infection-control measures in the spring.
McCulloh said some other viruses also are circulating at slightly increased rates, but health care providers typically don't test for them and none are reaching the level of RSV.
So far, influenza is not among them. "We're not seeing any significant flu activity in the state right now," he said.
Health officials are, however, predicting that flu numbers are likely to return to pre-pandemic levels now that mitigation measures such as masking have largely ended and most people have returned to school, work and other activities. They're also looking to the more intense flu season that just occurred in the Southern Hemisphere. That flu season often presages what happens in the north.
Outbreaks of norovirus, the highly contagious intestinal bug, already were approaching pre-pandemic levels by the 2021-2022 surveillance year, which wrapped up July 31, according to a Sept. 23 CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. That period ran from Aug. 1, 2021 to July 31.
Nebraska is one of 12 states in the norovirus tracking network CDC established in 2012.
The number of norovirus outbreaks in the 2021-2022 season also was nearly three times the number reported during the 2020-2021 season, when COVID-19 mitigation measures were in greater force.
While there's no vaccine for RSV, McCulloh said, a monoclonal antibody therapy is available for a small group of infants and children at risk of suffering the worst effects of the virus. Parents of at-risk children should talk to their health care provider about the therapy, which is given in a series of five doses.
Getting kids vaccinated for COVID and influenza can prevent serious illness from those two viruses, McCulloh said. Preventing those two viruses also reduces the risk of kids' being infected with multiple viruses at one time, a combo that puts them at greater risk of severe disease.
"Just because you're infected with RSV doesn't mean you have to be only infected with RSV," he said.
Sick people, who likely won't know they're infected with RSV, should wear masks around young children who may be at higher risk from the virus. Sick people also should stay home from work or school if possible. Caregivers should avoid exposing kids, particularly young ones, to tobacco smoke and practice good hand hygiene.
"The more we mix," McColluh said, "and when we get into a season where we're naturally going to be indoors more, the more we're going to be swapping viruses."
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska
A new report says Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009. Walker has vehemently opposed abortion rights and calls the accusation in The Daily Beast a “flat-out lie." The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet also reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker. Asked Monday night by Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity whether he remembered sending a $700 check, Walker says he sent people money all the time.
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. Her compositions reflected her pride in her humble background and spoke frankly of her experiences as a woman and mother in Appalachia on such hits as “Coal Miner’s Daughter," “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill.” Her bestselling 1976 autobiography was made into a movie, with Sissy Spacek winning an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn. Lynn wrote unfiltered songs about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control that sometimes got her in trouble with radio programmers.
Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago. The revelation in Richmond is worrying the town's residents about their children's dental health and transparent government. Kendall Chamberlin is the town water superintendent. He says he had concerns about fluoride levels and sourcing of the mineral. He later apologized and blamed his actions on a “misunderstanding.” The case also highlights the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation. Though it's considered one of the great health achievements of the 20th century, many people remain skeptical.
A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs' attorney decline to comment Tuesday.
Survivors of Hurricane Ian face a long emotional road to recover from one of the most damaging storms to hit the U.S. mainland. For those who lost everything to disaster, the anguish can be crushing to return home to find so much gone. Grief can run the gamut from frequent tears to utter despair. The Lee County medical examiner says two men in their 70s even took their own lives a day apart after viewing their losses. Experts say suicides climb after disasters and more funding for mental health should be provided as climate change makes storms and fires more frequent and devastating.
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move Wednesday could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel cut production by 2 million barrels per day at their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides a token trim in oil production last month, the major cut is an abrupt turnaround from months of restoring deep cuts made during the depths of the pandemic and could help alliance member Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports.