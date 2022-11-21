 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indiana doctor defends actions in 10-year-old's abortion

  • Updated
  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion drugs to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio defended her actions before a judge Monday in an episode that drew national attention in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified during the second day of a court hearing on an attempt to block Indiana’s Republican attorney general from seeking patient medical records. The attorney general's office says it is investigating whether Bernard properly reported child abuse and possibly violated patient privacy laws by telling a newspaper reporter about the girl’s case.

People are also reading…

The Marion County judge said she expected to issue a decision next week on whether to issue a preliminary injunction against the attorney general’s office.

Bernard treated the girl in Indianapolis in late June, as the girl was unable to have an abortion in neighboring Ohio. That's because Ohio's “fetal heartbeat” law took effect with the Supreme Court’s decision. Such laws ban abortions from the time cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, which is typically around the sixth week of pregnancy.

Bernard and her lawyers maintain the girl’s abuse had already been reported to Ohio police and child protective services officials before the doctor ever saw the child. Bernard said during her nearly 90 minutes of testimony that her lawsuit was aimed at protecting the girl’s privacy.

“There is no evidence of any crime being committed … so there should be no investigation necessary,” Bernard said.

Deputy Attorney General Caryn Nieman-Szyper argued that state law still required Indiana police and child welfare officials be notified immediately about the abuse so that they could assess the child’s safety even if an investigation had already started in Ohio.

After Bernard told The Indianapolis Star about the girl seeking an abortion, some news outlets and Republican politicians suggested her account was fabricated. President Joe Biden expressed empathy for the child while signing an executive order protecting some abortion access.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita told Fox News in July that he would look into whether Bernard violated child abuse notification or abortion reporting laws. Rokita has kept the investigation going even after a 27-year-old man was charged in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl, and public records show Bernard met Indiana’s required three-day reporting period for an abortion performed on a girl younger than 16.

Nieman-Szyper said Bernard wouldn’t be under investigation if she had not disclosed the girl’s rape to a reporter to advance her own advocacy of abortion rights. Nieman-Szyper said Bernard had not shown she had permission from the girl’s family to discuss her care in public, exposing the child to national attention.

Bernard said she had not yet seen the girl when she told the reporter about her as an example of the impact of tighter abortion laws going into effect across the country, but did not reveal identifying information about her.

“I did say that the patient had been raped,” Bernard said. “That is how a 10-year-old becomes pregnant.”

Bernard said she told an Indiana University Health social worker that the girl would be getting abortion treatment. She said those staffers were the ones who make sure that child about reports are made to the proper authorities.

Marion County Judge Heather Welch gave lawyers a Wednesday deadline for additional court filings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts. That's left millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to reverse one of the lower court decisions. Experts say student loan forgiveness has the potential to end up before the Supreme Court, meaning this could be a lengthy process. Biden is now facing pressure to extend a pause on payments that started during the pandemic and was supposed to end January 1.

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT:

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT:

Hey, it’s Thanksgiving week. Hopefully you’ll enjoy some much-needed time with family and friends in the coming days. I would imagine that for most of us, adding some good food and beverages will make for a relaxing weekend. Thanksgiving can be a little tricky balancing all that relaxation with staying active.

Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner

Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner

Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples. Higher production costs are only part of the reason; disease, rough weather and the war in Ukraine are also contributors. Turkey supplies are at their lowest point since 1986 after a deadly avian flu wiped out flocks, and prices are up about 28%. But experts say there won't be shortages of whole birds because producers shifted production to meet Thanksgiving demand. Meanwhile, stores like Walmart, Lidl and Aldi are offering deals to lessen the sticker shock.

Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition

Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition

Jay Leno remains hospitalized after suffering burns last weekend. The doctor overseeing his care says Leno is in good condition after undergoing surgery and other treatment for burns to his face, hands and chest. Another surgery is ahead this week for the former “Tonight Show” host. Leno's wife, Mavis, is with with him at the Grossman Burn Center north of Los Angeles. The center's director says Leno is up and walking, telling jokes and giving out cookies to young patients. The fire that injured Leno occurred at the Burbank garage where he stores his famed collection of motor vehicles. His doctor says he expects Leno to fully recover.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: America’s most hated Thanksgiving foods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News