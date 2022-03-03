 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana's virus health order poised to end with bill passage

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The stage is set for Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to end the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency after nearly two years since state lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to administrative steps that he said were necessary to protect enhanced federal funding.

Indiana House members voted by a wide margin in favor of the bill even though the state Senate had removed provisions sought by House Republicans that would have forced businesses to give requested religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine requirements “without further inquiry.” The bill now goes to Holcomb, who could sign it into law before the current health emergency declaration expires Saturday.

Holcomb and Senate Republican leaders had sided with major business groups in opposing broad limitations on workplace vaccine requirements sought by many conservatives upset over President Joe Biden’s failed attempt to require large employers to have their workers be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

The bill includes legal changes sought by Holcomb that would enable the state to keep receiving about $40 million each month in enhanced federal funding for Medicaid and for about 200,000 households to continue receiving an additional $95 a month in federal food assistance. Another step would let the state health commissioner continuing issuing a standing doctor’s order for the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5 to 11.

