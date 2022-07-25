 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indonesia's Widodo to meet Xi on rare China trip before G20

  • 0
China Indonesia

FILE - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, left, speaks to China's President Xi Jinping during a family photo session in front of Osaka Castle at the G-20 summit, on June 28, 2019, in Osaka, Japan. President Widodo was heading to Beijing on Monday, July 24, 2022, for a rare visit by a foreign leader under China's strict COVID-19 protocols and ahead of what could be the first overseas trip by Chinese President Xi since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago.

 Tomohiro Ohsumi - pool, Pool Getty Images

BEIJING (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo was heading to Beijing on Monday for a rare visit by a foreign leader under China's strict COVID-19 protocols and ahead of what could be the first overseas trip by Chinese President Xi Jinping since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago.

Widodo, host of the Group of 20 summit in mid-November, will meet Xi and Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday. He will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Wednesday and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Thursday, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said.

China, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia are all members of the G-20, a group of 19 major nations and the European Union.

Xi, who has participated in international meetings only by video link during the pandemic, may end his COVID-19 isolation and attend the G-20 in person, analysts both inside and outside China said.

People are also reading…

“The restrictions during the pandemic years have shrunk China’s diplomatic activities,” said Zhu Feng, dean of the School of International Studies of Nanjing University. “China must face reality. Although the pandemic is still not over, it is a must for China to walk out and invite in.”

China has told Thailand that Xi would attend a meeting in Bangkok of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, known as APEC, shortly after the G-20, “if he is not preoccupied with other responsibilities,” said Tanee Sangrat, a spokesperson for the Thai Foreign Ministry. Many leaders combine a trip to APEC and the G-20.

Veronika Saraswati, an international politics researcher at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, an Indonesian think tank, said she believes Widodo's trip to Beijing is in part to personally invite Xi to the G-20.

“The expectations for President Xi Jinping’s presence in the G-20 summit are very high,” she said. “In the midst of the world’s worse economic situation due to the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as ... tensions with China that continue to spike in the Indo-Pacific region, Xi’s presence is certainly highly anticipated and will give significance to the success of the meeting.”

Xi's appearance would likely come after his widely expected appointment this fall to a third five-year term as the head of the ruling Communist Party.

“I think Xi will go to G-20 having secured his third term in office and in a strong political position,” said Bonnie Glaser, the director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Widodo is one of the few foreign leaders to visit China during the pandemic and the first since several attended the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia is a member of the G-20, and its invasion of Ukraine complicates the annual meeting, potentially putting Putin in the same room with U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders who have condemned the invasion.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who is traveling with Widodo, said a number of issues would be discussed including trade, investment, health, infrastructure and fisheries. She called China, Japan and South Korea partners in economic and regional issues.

Xi, who traveled widely before the pandemic, has not left China since returning from a visit to Myanmar on Jan. 18, 2020. Five days later, the city of Wuhan was locked down as China took on the virus that caused the disease later named COVID-19.

The Chinese leader made his first trip outside the mainland about three weeks ago, visiting the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of the return of the former British colony to China.

World leaders also hold one-on-one meetings during the G-20, so it could provide an opportunity for Xi's first in-person meeting with Biden since he took office in January 2021.

“It is a rare opportunity to conduct face-to-face exchanges on a multilateral stage, which China needs very much,” said Su Hao, an international relations professor at China Foreign Affairs University.

Such meetings make it easier to reach consensus on complex global issues such as the current economic challenges, Su said. He added that the G-20 is an opportunity for Xi to advance proposals he has made on global development and security.

Widodo will be the second foreign leader after Biden to visit South Korea since Yoon's inauguration in May. They are expected to discuss boosting economic, security, infrastructure and defense industry cooperation.

Associated Press researcher Yu Bing in Beijing and writers Niniek Karmini and Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul in Bangkok and Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID, prime-time hearing still on

Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID, prime-time hearing still on

The chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee has tested positive for COVID-19, but the panel will still hold its prime-time hearing on Thursday. Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi announced Tuesday he tested positive for the virus. But Jan. 6 committee spokesman Tim Mulvey said the hearing scheduled to be held in prime time Thursday will proceed. The news of Thompson’s diagnosis comes as the nine-member panel is preparing for the hearing, which is expected to focus on what President Donald Trump was doing in the White House on Jan. 6, 2021 for several hours as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol.

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families

While more than 1 million people in the United States died of COVID-19, many more survived ICU stays that have left them with a host of health issues. One survivor is Freddy Fernandez, who was hospitalized for five months and nearly died several times. He's home with his family, but still can't go back to work, and relies on oxygen to breathe. His family says that as the world moves on and mask mandates fall away, COVID-19 is not gone for them. They're left dealing with the long-term consequences.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

President Joe Biden says he's “doing great” after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House said Thursday the 79-year-old Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough. He's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. Biden is fully vaccinated, after getting two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office, a first booster shot in September and an additional dose March 30. White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told reporters at a briefing that the president will isolate for five days and can return to his usual activities after a negative test. Biden himself tweeted to the nation, “I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 70: 3 of the worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News