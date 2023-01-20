Iowa adds 1,690 COVID-19 cases

Iowa this week reported 1,690 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, a decrease from the 2,201 cases reported the previous week.

The actual total likely is much higher, given the availability of at-home test kits, the results of which are not reported to the state.

To date, 892,558 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa since the pandemic was first detected in the state in March 2020.

Deaths

The state confirmed 30 deaths from COVID-19 in the past week, including two in Johnson County. The county has recorded 173 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported 45 deaths last week.

Since March 2020, 10,538 Iowans have died from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations

In the past week, 177 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, down from the 222 reported last week. Intensive-care patients went from 23 to 17.

Charts that track COVID-19 variants, vaccination rates and hospitalizations in Iowa