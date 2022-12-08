Iowa COVID-19 cases up for fifth consecutive week

COVID-19 cases in Iowa are up for the fifth week in a row, with 3,469 new cases reported in the past week.
That number represents a 28 percent increase over the previous week's total of 2,700 new cases. The actual total is likely much higher, given the availability of at-home test kits, the results of which are not reported to the state.
The past week's total is the highest number reported since Sept. 14.
To date, 877,066 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa since the pandemic first was detected in the state in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations from the virus increased to 255, up from 233 the previous week.
The number of patients in Iowa intensive care units decreased from 23 to 17.
Deaths
The state confirmed 22 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past week. The previous week, the state reported 18 new, confirmed deaths.
Since March 2020, 10,316 Iowans have died from COVID-19.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Iowa
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the
end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is
more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.
The United States as of Nov. 8 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to
Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 68.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 8.4% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses. Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Iowa using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Nov. 3, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.
Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Crawford County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (9 new cases, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,811 (4,846 total cases)
--- 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (55 total deaths)
--- 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (9,306 fully vaccinated)
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Winneshiek County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (11 new cases, -35% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,835 (4,365 total cases)
--- 20.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (55 total deaths)
--- 15.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (12,855 fully vaccinated)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Cass County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (7 new cases, +75% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,533 (3,149 total cases)
--- 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 639 (82 total deaths)
--- 97.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (7,627 fully vaccinated)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Sioux County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (19 new cases, +46% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,697 (8,608 total cases)
--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (92 total deaths)
--- 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (14,888 fully vaccinated)
Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Hancock County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (6 new cases, -14% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,520 (3,138 total cases)
--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (49 total deaths)
--- 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (5,412 fully vaccinated)
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Floyd County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (9 new cases, -18% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,834 (4,041 total cases)
--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (66 total deaths)
--- 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (8,480 fully vaccinated)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Clinton County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (27 new cases, +12% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,685 (13,318 total cases)
--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (163 total deaths)
--- 8.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (26,012 fully vaccinated)
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Ida County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,140 (1,999 total cases)
--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 714 (49 total deaths)
--- 120.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (3,422 fully vaccinated)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Jones County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (12 new cases, +20% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,868 (6,177 total cases)
--- 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (79 total deaths)
--- 17.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (12,330 fully vaccinated)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Marion County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (20 new cases, +82% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,486 (8,475 total cases)
--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (129 total deaths)
--- 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (18,029 fully vaccinated)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Linn County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (144 new cases, -32% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,084 (61,402 total cases)
--- 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (628 total deaths)
--- 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (155,221 fully vaccinated)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Cerro Gordo County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (27 new cases, -21% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,065 (12,338 total cases)
--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (175 total deaths)
--- 27.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (27,538 fully vaccinated)
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Wright County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (8 new cases, -38% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,181 (3,917 total cases)
--- 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 549 (69 total deaths)
--- 69.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (7,392 fully vaccinated)
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Taylor County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,918 (1,464 total cases)
--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (23 total deaths)
--- 16.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (2,939 fully vaccinated)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Greene County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (6 new cases, -40% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,883 (1,945 total cases)
--- 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (26 total deaths)
--- 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (5,298 fully vaccinated)
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Muscatine County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (29 new cases, +12% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,483 (10,872 total cases)
--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (138 total deaths)
--- 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (26,610 fully vaccinated)
Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Black Hawk County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (92 new cases, +31% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,356 (37,211 total cases)
--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (507 total deaths)
--- 19.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (81,448 fully vaccinated)
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#33. Jackson County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (14 new cases, +8% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,352 (5,317 total cases)
--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (72 total deaths)
--- 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (10,508 fully vaccinated)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Mills County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (11 new cases, +120% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,290 (3,821 total cases)
--- 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (45 total deaths)
--- 8.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (8,866 fully vaccinated)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Iowa County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (12 new cases, +200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,643 (4,150 total cases)
--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (50 total deaths)
--- 4.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (10,340 fully vaccinated)
cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Emmet County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (7 new cases, +40% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,041 (2,582 total cases)
--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 597 (55 total deaths)
--- 84.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (4,961 fully vaccinated)
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Lyon County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (9 new cases, -36% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,572 (3,006 total cases)
--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (52 total deaths)
--- 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (5,103 fully vaccinated)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Wayne County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,590 (1,455 total cases)
--- 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (33 total deaths)
--- 58.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (2,766 fully vaccinated)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Johnson County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (120 new cases, -15% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,327 (42,814 total cases)
--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (169 total deaths)
--- 65.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (114,488 fully vaccinated)
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Grundy County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (10 new cases, +25% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,406 (2,863 total cases)
--- 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (48 total deaths)
--- 21.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (7,764 fully vaccinated)
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Ringgold County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (4 new cases, -60% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,134 (1,279 total cases)
--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 776 (38 total deaths)
--- 139.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (2,638 fully vaccinated)
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Washington County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (18 new cases, +64% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,424 (6,463 total cases)
--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (83 total deaths)
--- 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (12,799 fully vaccinated)
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Calhoun County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,379 (2,937 total cases)
--- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (26 total deaths)
--- 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (5,880 fully vaccinated)
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Jefferson County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (16 new cases, +78% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,427 (4,103 total cases)
--- 18.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (55 total deaths)
--- 7.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (9,062 fully vaccinated)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Fayette County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (17 new cases, +89% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,142 (4,744 total cases)
--- 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (84 total deaths)
--- 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (10,934 fully vaccinated)
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Chickasaw County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (11 new cases, +10% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,409 (3,032 total cases)
--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (34 total deaths)
--- 12.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (6,698 fully vaccinated)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Lee County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (31 new cases, +19% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,262 (8,839 total cases)
--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (147 total deaths)
--- 34.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (17,710 fully vaccinated)
Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Sac County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (9 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,485 (2,769 total cases)
--- 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (42 total deaths)
--- 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (5,243 fully vaccinated)
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Mitchell County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (10 new cases, -23% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,666 (2,717 total cases)
--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (49 total deaths)
--- 42.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (5,270 fully vaccinated)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Benton County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (24 new cases, +60% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,715 (6,851 total cases)
--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (80 total deaths)
--- 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (15,497 fully vaccinated)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Dubuque County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (92 new cases, -12% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,313 (29,498 total cases)
--- 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (315 total deaths)
--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (64,331 fully vaccinated)
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Webster County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (35 new cases, +21% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,420 (11,640 total cases)
--- 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 496 (178 total deaths)
--- 53.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (21,136 fully vaccinated)
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Shelby County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (12 new cases, +140% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,340 (3,017 total cases)
--- 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (53 total deaths)
--- 42.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (6,943 fully vaccinated)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Henry County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (21 new cases, +133% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,332 (6,252 total cases)
--- 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (80 total deaths)
--- 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (11,115 fully vaccinated)
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Butler County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (16 new cases, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,210 (3,640 total cases)
--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (56 total deaths)
--- 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (8,444 fully vaccinated)
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Clayton County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (20 new cases, -23% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,212 (3,898 total cases)
--- 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (78 total deaths)
--- 37.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (8,621 fully vaccinated)
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Union County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (14 new cases, +40% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,145 (3,078 total cases)
--- 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (54 total deaths)
--- 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (6,430 fully vaccinated)
Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Monroe County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (9 new cases, +350% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,391 (2,111 total cases)
--- 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 675 (52 total deaths)
--- 108.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (3,632 fully vaccinated)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Carroll County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (24 new cases, +26% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,206 (5,486 total cases)
--- 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (77 total deaths)
--- 17.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (12,682 fully vaccinated)
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Pocahontas County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,920 (1,848 total cases)
--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (27 total deaths)
--- 25.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (3,539 fully vaccinated)
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Des Moines County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (52 new cases, +79% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,367 (10,664 total cases)
--- 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (153 total deaths)
--- 21.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (20,607 fully vaccinated)
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Audubon County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (8 new cases, +33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,762 (1,251 total cases)
--- 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (23 total deaths)
--- 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (3,273 fully vaccinated)
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Lucas County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (13 new cases, +30% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,977 (2,062 total cases)
--- 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (33 total deaths)
--- 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (3,988 fully vaccinated)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Winnebago County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (24 new cases, +300% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,248 (3,339 total cases)
--- 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (47 total deaths)
--- 40.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (5,555 fully vaccinated)
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
