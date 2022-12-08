 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Iowa COVID-19 cases up for fifth consecutive week

  • 0

COVID-19 cases in Iowa are up for the fifth week in a row, with 3,469 new cases reported in the past week.

That number represents a 28 percent increase over the previous week's total of 2,700 new cases. The actual total is likely much higher, given the availability of at-home test kits, the results of which are not reported to the state.

The past week's total is the highest number reported since Sept. 14.

To date, 877,066 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa since the pandemic first was detected in the state in March 2020.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations from the virus increased to 255, up from 233 the previous week.

The number of patients in Iowa intensive care units decreased from 23 to 17.

People are also reading…

Deaths

The state confirmed 22 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past week. The previous week, the state reported 18 new, confirmed deaths.

Since March 2020, 10,316 Iowans have died from COVID-19. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Keep COVID military vaccine mandate, defense chief says

Keep COVID military vaccine mandate, defense chief says

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making clear he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. This past week more than 20 Republican governors wrote to President Joe Biden asking that the administration remove the mandate. They say it has hurt the U.S. National Guard’s ability to recruit troops. Congress may consider legislation this coming week to end the mandate as a requirement to gather enough support to pass this years’ defense budget, which is already two months late. Austin says the mandate has kept the forces healthy.

FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

It's now a lot easier and cheaper for Americans to get hearing aids. The government recently began allowing the sale of hearing aids without a prescription. These over-the-counter hearing aids began hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids. They are for people with mild-to-moderate hearing problems — not those with more severe hearing loss. The Food and Drug Administration estimates that around 30 million people in the United States deal with hearing loss. Only about 20% of the people who could use a hearing aid seek help.

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Medicaid Machinations

The lame-duck Congress has returned to Washington with a long health care to-do list and only a little time. Meanwhile, some of the states that have not yet expanded Medicaid eligibility under the Affordable Care Act are rethinking those decisions. Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, Rachel Cohrs of Stat, and Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet join KHN’s Julie Rovner to discuss these topics and more. Also this week, Rovner interviews KHN’s Fred Clasen-Kelly, who reported and wrote the latest KHN-NPR “Bill of the Month” feature, about a mysterious mishap during minor surgery.

Indiana judge won't block probe over 10-year-old's abortion

Indiana judge won't block probe over 10-year-old's abortion

Indiana's Republican attorney general can continue his investigation of an Indianapolis doctor who spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim. The girl had traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect this summer. A judge on Friday rejected an attempt to block Attorney General Todd Rokita's investigation of Dr. Caitlin Bernard. Rokita alleges Bernard violated child abuse reporting and patient privacy laws. Bernard denies wrongdoing. The same judge also ruled Friday in a separate lawsuit that Indiana’s abortion ban adopted in August violates the state’s religious freedom law. The Indiana abortion ban was already on hold because of another legal challenge.

Dozens on hunger strike at Nevada prison over food, health

Dozens on hunger strike at Nevada prison over food, health

Over two dozen people are on hunger strike over conditions at a maximum-security prison in rural eastern Nevada. Prison officials and an advocacy organization said Tuesday the protest is over inadequate food portions and shortages in the prison commissary, among other grievances. The prisoners’ rights group Return Strong says the protest at Ely State Prison began Thursday. The Nevada Department of Corrections said in a statement that the number of people on hunger strike fluctuates each day. As of Monday, it said there were 27 people participating. The advocacy group put the number closer to 40.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 89: 5 tips for donating your time or money this holiday season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News