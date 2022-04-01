 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa egg, turkey farms to lose 5 million birds to bird flu

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bird flu has infected two more farms in Iowa, forcing the killing of 5.3 million hens and 88,000 turkeys, officials said Friday.

The new cases mean that across the nation, farmers have had to kill about 22 million egg-laying chickens, 1.8 million broiler chickens, 1.9 million pullet and other commercial chickens, and 1.9 million turkeys. Iowa accounts for many of those cases, with operations having to kill more than 18 million chickens and 305,000 turkeys since the outbreaks began a month ago.

Iowa is the nation’s leading egg producer and had 46 million chickens on farms in February, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. Iowa raises about 11.7 million turkeys annually.

The latest cases were at an egg farm in Osceola County and a turkey farm in Cherokee County, both in northwest Iowa. Earlier this week, state officials also confirmed the virus on a turkey farm with 35,500 birds in Buena Vista County.

Because the virus is so infectious and deadly for commercial poultry, entire flocks are destroyed and composted on the farms when they are infected.

People are also reading…

USDA data shows 23 states have confirmed cases in commercial or backyard flocks.

Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings or nasal discharge of infected wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which can contaminate dust and soil. Infected wild birds have been found in at least 26 states, and the virus has been circulating in migrating waterfowl in Europe and Asia for nearly a year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the cases in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of the avian influenza virus have been detected in the United States. It remains safe to eat poultry products. Cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F kills bacteria and viruses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee nurse is guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found Friday. She was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses' organizations around the country.

Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit

Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's $5.8 trillion budget for next year would trim federal deficits and boost taxes on the wealthiest Americans. Both could appeal to Sen. Joe Manchin amid Democratic hopes of reviving talks with him over the party's derailed social and environment plan.

At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple's feel-good 'CODA' triumphs

At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple's feel-good 'CODA' triumphs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony that saw the greatest drama when Will Smith strode onstage and slapped Chris Rock.

COVID, election conspiracy theorist enters Wisconsin AG race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative lawyer who sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Wisconsin and wants to investigate her baseless allegations that hospitals murdered COVID-19 patients for profit is running for attorney general.

Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices

Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices

In Milwaukee, one of two cities vying to host the Republican presidential convention in 2024, Democrats were pilloried by the potential visitors after predawn election results delivered Wisconsin for Joe Biden in the 2020 White House race. Rival Nashville, Tennessee, is run by a mayor whose Democratic brother was effectively redistricted out of his congressional seat by Republicans.

California grocery workers vote to authorize strike

California grocery workers vote to authorize strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of central and Southern California grocery workers have voted to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains as contract negotiations are set to resume this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Healthy breakfasts that won't break the bank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News