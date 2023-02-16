An Iowa nurse convicted of fraudulently collecting rental-assistance payments related to the COVID-19 pandemic will keep her license. (Photo via Canva)

An Iowa nurse will be allowed to keep her license following a conviction for fraudulently collecting rental-assistance payments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court records indicate that Chrishandia White, 33, of Waterloo was arrested in 2021 and charged with fraudulent practices. Police alleged that in the fall of 2020, White defrauded a program run by the Iowa Finance Authority to financially assist people who were at risk of eviction because of the lost income they sustained as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December 2020, the IFA informed state officials of seemingly fraudulent claims for assistance that had been made by 11 different people, all claiming to be renters in need of financial assistance. All 11 applications were filed using the same internet protocol address, and all were accompanied by supporting documentation from the same Cedar Rapids landlord. Seven of the 11 requests for assistance had been approved, and four were denied.

Investigators determined the bank account into which all of the payments were being directed belonged to one person: Chrishandia White. According to state investigators, White was submitting fraudulent applications from fictitious tenants of a landlord named “Christopher Mills.” Those applications were supplemented with forged pay stubs.

In one case, the IFA paid out $3,000 to assist a woman named “Kayla Webster.” It was later determined that the General Mills pay stubs that were provided to show Webster’s income were fraudulent and that the rental property where Webster claimed to be living wasn’t owned or managed by anyone named Christopher Mills.

During an interview with police and state fraud investigators, White admitted she had completed and sent in the 11 fraudulent applications for financial assistance. As a result, she allegedly told police, she had secured $20,970 in rental-assistance payments from the Iowa Finance Authority.

White was convicted of fraudulent practices, given a 10-year suspended prison sentence, placed on five years’ probation and ordered to pay restitution to the state. At her sentencing, White requested a deferred judgment. The court, citing the repeated nature of White’s conduct and the severity of the crime, rejected that request. White appealed, alleging the judge’s decision was based on racial discrimination. Last week, the Iowa Court of Appeals rejected the appeal and affirmed the judge’s decision.

The Iowa Board of Nursing recently charged White with unethical conduct as a result of her conviction and agreed to settle the matter by placing her nursing license on probation for the duration of her criminal probation. As part of the settlement, White has agreed to complete 30 hours of instruction on ethics.

White declined to comment on either the criminal case or the board’s decision.

Other board actions

Other nurses recently sanctioned by the board include:

— Kerri Gray, 48, of Castana, who was charged by the board with stealing patient medications and with excessive use of drugs that might impair her ability to practice nursing. The board alleged that while she was employed at an unspecified care facility, Gray accessed an emergency medication kit from which numerous narcotic medications were later determined to be missing.

The board has suspended Gray’s nursing license pending completion of a substance-abuse treatment program. Once the program is completed, she can resume the practice of nursing in accordance with the terms of a probation agreement that involves periodic chemical screening.

Court records indicate that on June 29, 2022, Gray was pulled over for speeding and charged with possession of methamphetamine. In July, she was granted a deferred judgment in that case and placed on one year of probation.

Six weeks after her arrest in that case, Gray was charged with three felony counts of drug diversion. Police alleged that while Gray was working at the Elmwood Care Center in Clinton County last May, she stole 40 hydrocodone pills for her own use. She pleaded guilty to one count of drug diversion, and four weeks ago she was awarded a deferred judgment and placed on three years of probation. The remaining two counts were dismissed.

If Gray successfully completes her probation in the two criminal cases, the public record of her convictions will be expunged.

— Sarah Haptonstall, 45, of Onawa, who faced criminal charges last year related to her handling of patient medications. The board alleged that while working at an unspecified care facility last year, Haptonstall removed hydrocodone tablets from a multi-dose blister-pack in order to transfer those tablets into empty slots within other blister-packs. The board alleged the action was intended to make the drugs easier to inventory.

After her shift ended, it was noticed that multiple slots for hydrocodone tablets were instead filled with Tylenol. The board did not charge Haptonstall with misappropriating the drugs, but did charge her with the lesser offense of failing to properly safeguard medications. She agreed to surrender her nursing license.

In 2014, the board charged Haptonstall with criminal conduct in the practice of nursing, alleging that while working for a home health care agency she misrepresented herself and obtained a prescription for hydrocodone for her own use. She later pleaded guilty to a charge of obtaining a prescription drug by fraud and the board placed her license on probation.

Last August, Haptonstall was arrested on felony charges while working as a delivery driver for Stangel Pharmacy in Onawa. According to police, on at least three occasions she swapped hydrocodone pills intended for patients with Tylenol-Arthritis pills, keeping the hydrocodone for herself. At the time, Haptonstall was also working for Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, according to court records.

As a result of those charges, Haptonstall was convicted of one count of controlled-substance violations and one remaining count of the same offense was dismissed. She was awarded a deferred judgment in the case and sentenced to three years of probation.

