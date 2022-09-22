Iowa passes 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

Iowa this week surpassed 10,000 deaths from COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, the pandemic's death toll reached 10,051 in Iowa, after another 57 deaths were confirmed in the past week. That weekly total is more than double the previous week's 26.
Johnson and Marshall counties reported five deaths each in the past week, more than any other Iowa counties.
Since March 2020, Johnson County has reported 164 deaths from the virus. Linn County reported one death in the past week, bringing its total to 622.
The virus has claimed more than a million lives in the United States in the past two-and-a-half years. And while it's not the crisis it once was, hundreds of people are still dying each day from COVID-19.
President Joe Biden, during an interview on "60 Minutes" on Sunday, said, "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape, and so I think it's changing."
The Biden administration is seeking an additional $22.4 billion from Congress to keep funding the nation's COVID-19 response as deaths continue and others are dealing with long-term complications caused by the virus.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has loosened COVID-19 guidelines in the past months — issuing the same guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals and cutting the quarantine period from 10 days to five — it has not declared an end to the pandemic.
New cases
Iowa reported 2,908 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, down almost 30 percent from last week's 4,109 new cases.
Since March 2020, 853,840 cases have been reported in Iowa. The actual total is likely higher, given the availability of at-home test kits, which are not reported to the state.
Last week, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Iowa does not include subsequent COVID-19 infections of the same person in the new case count reported to federal health officials or in the weekly case updates on its website, even though other states do so.
Iowa Department of Health and Human Services officials said they are unaware of the state's rate of those reinfections despite possessing the data necessary to calculate it.
In the past week, Linn County reported 223 new cases, down from 339 the previous week. The county has reported 60,375 cases since March 2020.
Johnson County reported 197 new cases in the past week, down from 243 last week, with a total 41,998 cases since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations
In the past week, COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased from 232 to 219 in Iowa.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state decreased from 21 to 19, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Vaccinations
As of Sept. 5, the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System. reported that 59.4 percent of all Iowans are fully vaccinated against the virus, an increase of 0.2 percent from August. The vaccination information is updated once a month.
In Linn County, 66 percent of the county population is fully vaccinated. In Johnson County, that number is 70.5.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Iowa
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Iowa
Federal authorities have charged 48 people in what they're calling the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet uncovered. The defendants allegedly stole $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. But prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry. Documents made public Tuesday charge the defendants with counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery. Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to thousands of kids, then sought reimbursement. This year, the U.S. Justice Department has made prosecuting pandemic-related fraud a priority and has stepped up enforcement actions.
In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting, the U.N. chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such U.N. goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.
After the pomp and pageantry of a grand state funeral, Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest with her husband and parents in an intimate ceremony at Windsor away from media cameras. King Charles III and senior royal family members attended the private interment ceremony late Monday at St. George’s Chapel. It's a gothic church on the grounds of Windsor Castle that has had royal weddings, christenings and burials since the 15th century. Officials said the queen was interred with Prince Philip’s remains at the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex within St. George’s. Elizabeth II’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, were also interred there, along with the ashes of Princess Margaret, the late monarch’s younger sister.
TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In her second game of the day, Fordham University shortstop Sarah Taffet hit a ground ball to first base. The fielder charged forward, stopped the ball and kept going to tag out Sarah. It turned into a small collision, with Sarah getting knocked to the ground.
Former White House press secretary and Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders has been released from a hospital following surgery for thyroid cancer. Sanders spokesperson Judd Deere said Sanders was released Saturday and will recover at home. Sanders announced Friday that she underwent surgery to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and planned to return to the campaign trail soon. Sanders served as former President Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman until 2019. She faces Democratic nominee Chris Jones for governor in the solidly Republican state. Her father is former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.
TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Vitamin D supplementation may help reduce symptoms of depression, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online July 11 in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition.