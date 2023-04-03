State regulators have penalized a Council Bluffs drugstore accused of dispensing the incorrect medication to a customer and then destroying the relevant paperwork.
According to the Iowa Board of Pharmacy, in September 2020, the Walgreens store at 535 E. Broadway, Council Bluffs, dispensed the incorrect strength of insulin pens, as well as the incorrect test strips, to a patient. During the subsequent investigation, the store was unable to provide some of the original documentation related to the prescription because the records had been destroyed in violation of Iowa regulations.
The Board of Pharmacy issued a warning to the store and imposed a $1,500 civil penalty. The store is required to provide two hours of educational training on patient safety to all permanent pharmacists and technicians currently on staff.
More pharmacy sanctions
Other Iowa pharmacy licensees recently sanctioned include:
Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 3800 Lincoln Way, Ames: The store was charged with dispensing an incorrect prescription. According to the board, in October 2022, the pharmacy dispensed a prescription for topiramate – commonly used to prevent seizures or migraine headaches – with incorrect directions, which led to the customer taking a higher dosage than was prescribed. The pharmacy was given a warning and ordered to pay a $7,500 civil penalty.
Last October, the board alleged this same Hy-Vee Pharmacy dispensed two bottles of amoxicillin for a pediatric patient without the required counseling, and also failed to provide counseling for a phenobarbital prescription, resulting in a canine patient receiving an excessive dose of the medication. In that case, the board imposed a $5,000 civil penalty.
Reliable Healthcare Logistics, which holds licenses for entities based in Florida, New Jersey, Ohio and Texas: The board recently issued an emergency order suspending all licenses, and denying all license applications for, entities affiliated RHL. The board has charged RHL with 26 counts of regulatory violations, including fraud in procuring a license and conviction of a crime related to the distribution of prescription drugs.
All of the alleged facts that triggered the charges – including the alleged criminal convictions, which would be a matter of public record — have redacted from public view pursuant to a 2021 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that keeps such information confidential until a case is resolved.
Scott Mouw of Tea, S.D.: According to the board, Mouw was convicted in 2018 of possession of a controlled substance – cloneazepam, a drug used to treat anxiety and seizures – through theft, forgery or fraud. Also in 2018, Mouw’s South Dakota pharmacy license was placed on probation after he was accused of diverting prescription drugs to his own use.
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy recently agreed to approve Mouw’s application for a license subject to his agreement to participate in a monitoring program. Once the license is approved, it will be subject to a formal citation by the Iowa board based on the South Dakota board’s actions.
America's vices: Alcohol, tobacco and more
From alcohol to cigarettes, most adults have tried some form of recreational drug. Fewer people have experimented with prescription medication for recreational reasons, but certain areas of the country are experiencing a serious problem with opoid addiction. Other drugs like cocaine and LSD, are used sporadically among adults in the U.S.
Using data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Data Archive, the experts at HealthGrove, a health data site, ranked the 25 most commonly used recreational drugs. The substances are ordered by the increasing percentage of people age 12 and over who used the drug recreationally in 2015. In the case of a tie, the drug with a higher classification by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is ranked higher.
To collect this data, SAMHDA conducts the annual National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in which they record use of illicit drugs, alcohol and tobacco in the U.S. population aged 12 or older. It is important to note that this data only includes recreational use of drugs, not proper medical use.
Drugs that are legal, alcohol and tobacco, have the highest recreational use. According to the survey, nearly one in five people over the age of 12 also used marijuana in 2015. As the drug becomes legal in more states, recreational use is likely to increase. Other Schedule I drugs (drugs determined to have no medical benefit by the DEA) including heroin and DMT had a recreational prevalence rate of less than 1 percent in 2015.
Note: Not all images in slideshow depict the exact drugs.
