'It broke my heart': Columbus woman recounts long-term effects of COVID

Until a few weeks ago, Sharon Danhauer didn’t know what she had been suffering from for months was related to COVID-19.
As the nation and community prepare to move closer to normal as vaccinations speed up, Sharon said she is dealing with brain fog, headaches and other symptoms that have upended her life. She even ended up leaving her job earlier than she would have liked.
“I wasn’t ready to retire,” Sharon said. “But I couldn’t breathe.”
Sharon, 68, is a long-hauler, which means she is still experiencing symptoms long after she’s recovered from COVID-19. It’s often called Long COVID, according to the National Institutes of Health, and there are unknowns about causes.
She first got sick early in November. At that time, COVID-19 was peaking in the community, but cases have since fallen.
On Nov. 4, she was at her job as a secretary at Columbus Middle School.
“I was leaving work. I was just out of breath,” she said.
There are several benches down the hallway past the auditorium at the school, she said. Sharon had to sit down four times between the office and the staff parking lot to catch her breath.
“I made it to the parking lot,” she said. “I just felt like my car was still so far away.”
But she made it home. She said she thought it was just a rough day and she was tired; she had no coughing or fever. The next day, she recalled getting her granddaughters up and getting ready to go to work. She said she had a little trouble breathing and felt hot and sweaty.
As she drove her grandkids to school, she rolled the windows down even though it was November so she could breathe. She dropped one grandchild off at an elementary school and headed to the middle school.
“By the time I got to the middle school, something in me told me that I was not going to make it from the car to my desk,” Sharon said. “I called the school nurse and asked her what I ought to do. She told me that she thought I needed to get to urgent care and ask for a COVID-19 test.”
At urgent care, Sharon was screened.
“She checked my pulse and my oxygen level and my blood pressure and she said ‘Do you think you can make it safely to the hospital by yourself? … I think you’re having a heart attack,’” Sharon said.
Then she went to the hospital and checked herself into the emergency room. It was determined she was not having a heart attack, she said, and she was referred to a cardiologist.
“I was exhausted all the time. All I wanted to do was sleep,” Sharon said. “In the middle of November, I was actually at the hospital having some tests done and I got a text from my son telling me that my 9-year-old granddaughter had just tested positive for COVID-19 and that day my husband came home from work and he had symptoms.”
Her husband tested positive, but Sharon tested negative.
The heart tests continued.
“They determined there was nothing wrong with my heart and it was time for me to see a pulmonologist,” she said. “A couple of weeks ago, I had my appointment with my family doctor for my annual check-up. We went over my list of symptoms and how I was feeling. He drew some blood and tested me for the COVID-19 antibodies.”
Sharon had the antibodies, she said, adding that the doctor told her COVID-19 answered all of her symptoms. It was a relief to at least know why this had been happening, Sharon said.
“There’s a reason,” she added. ”Even if there’s not a cure, I know what the thing is.”
Despite everything, Sharon said she knows other people have COVID situations worse than she does.
But for a long time, she said, just making it from a chair to her bathroom would cause her pulse to race over 100 beats a minute and her blood pressure to rise.
“My new normal is to keep track of my blood pressure and my pulse and my oxygen levels every day. I still tire very easily,” she said.
A couple of times when she thought she was feeling better, she went to Menards with her husband.
“I was just terrified I wasn’t going to make it back to the car because I couldn’t breathe,” she said.
Eventually, she had to retire.
“It broke my heart because I absolutely loved working for Columbus Public Schools,” she said. “I just absolutely loved (being a school secretary), I loved seeing those kids … I think for me that’s been probably the hardest part.”
Her husband of almost 27 years, Jeff, said it had been a relief to know there wasn’t something wrong with her heart.
He had COVID-19 later in November and said he “felt like crap” but didn’t get it as bad as his wife.
But his wife has had to deal with a lot.
“She used to enjoy gardening and housework and she’s only now … starting to feel like puttering around the house,” he said.
Up until this week, she couldn’t do the grocery shopping, he said. She didn’t have enough energy to get through the store.
“I’ve tried to pick up as much as I could … but I’m admittedly not the housekeeper she is,” Jeff said. “She just lost not the will, but the energy to do much of anything.”
Plus, as the primary caregiver for her two granddaughters, he said, she had to keep going whether she had energy or not. She would get the girls off to school, come home and crash until 1 or 2 p.m., he said.
“She would have enough energy to unload the dishwasher but then she’d have to sit down and rest before she had enough energy to load it.”
Although Sharon said she has her moments, she copes and stays positive through her faith. The couple had been attending church online but returned in person two Sundays ago.
Sharon and Jeff wear masks. They sit in the back row. A friend saves a place.
About five months after she first started feeling sick at school, Sharon has started to feel like her old self in the past week.
“I have told them I’m available to substitute in any of the school offices and they all know that,” Sharon said. “When they need me, they’ll call.”