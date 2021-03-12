'It broke my heart': Columbus woman recounts long-term effects of COVID

But she made it home. She said she thought it was just a rough day and she was tired; she had no coughing or fever. The next day, she recalled getting her granddaughters up and getting ready to go to work. She said she had a little trouble breathing and felt hot and sweaty.

As she drove her grandkids to school, she rolled the windows down even though it was November so she could breathe. She dropped one grandchild off at an elementary school and headed to the middle school.

“By the time I got to the middle school, something in me told me that I was not going to make it from the car to my desk,” Sharon said. “I called the school nurse and asked her what I ought to do. She told me that she thought I needed to get to urgent care and ask for a COVID-19 test.”

At urgent care, Sharon was screened.

“She checked my pulse and my oxygen level and my blood pressure and she said ‘Do you think you can make it safely to the hospital by yourself? … I think you’re having a heart attack,’” Sharon said.

Then she went to the hospital and checked herself into the emergency room. It was determined she was not having a heart attack, she said, and she was referred to a cardiologist.