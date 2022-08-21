 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Japan prime minister tests positive for COVID, isolates

  • Updated
  • 0
Japan Prime Minister COVID

FILE - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, speaks to media at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 8, 2022. Kishida has tested positive for for COVID-19 on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

 Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with the coronavirus Sunday and canceled his planned travels while he isolates and recuperates.

Kishida developed a slight fever and cough late Saturday and tested positive in a COVID-19 PCR test, said Noriyuki Shikata, the cabinet secretary for public affairs at the prime minister's office.

“Prime Minister Kishida is isolated inside his residence,” he told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The 65-year-old prime minister was on summer vacation last week and was scheduled to return to work Monday. It’s not clear where or how he was infected.

Kishida won't go in person to a conference on African development later this month in Tunisia but will participate online. He also postponed his trip to the Middle East.

People are also reading…

Cases of coronavirus infections have been surging recently in Japan, although most people — including Kishida — have been vaccinated. Other world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

Health officials say a child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in the Elkhorn River in eastern Nebraska on Sunday. If confirmed, it would be the second death in the Midwest this summer from primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba. The Douglas County Department of Health reported the child's death and the probable cause Wednesday. Researchers believe climate change may be contributing to an increase in infections since 2000. Officials have not identified the child who died. Health officials say a Missouri resident died in July after likely ingesting the amoeba at a southwestern Iowa lake.

Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US

Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US

U.S. regulators have finalized a long-awaited rule that's expected to allow millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without a prescription. The rule announced Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration goes into effect this fall. It creates a new class of hearing aids that don’t require a medical exam, a prescription and other specialty services. Instead the devices will be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores. The move follows years of pressure from medical experts and consumer advocates to make the devices cheaper and easier to get. Devices for more severe hearing loss will remain prescription only.

Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

A once-prominent neurologist who was convicted last month of sexually abusing patients has killed himself at a New York City jail. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was awaiting sentencing, and faced an upcoming federal trial alleging abuse spanning 15 years. He was found unresponsive Monday in a jail shower on Rikers Island, according to two people familiar with the matter. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly. Cruciani's lawyer has called for an investigation into whether the jail complied with a court order to place him on suicide watch. Prosecutors said Cruciani groomed vulnerable patients by overprescribing painkillers.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope with anxiety as we head into fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News