 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Japan steps up push to get public buy-in to digital IDs

  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has stepped up its push to catch up on digitization by telling a reluctant public they have to sign up for digital IDs or possibly lose access to their public health insurance.

As the naming implies, the initiative is about assigning numbers to people, similar to Social Security numbers in the U.S. Many Japanese worry the information might be misused or that their personal information might be stolen. Some view the My Number effort as a violation of their right to privacy.

So the system that kicked off in 2016 has never fully caught on. Fax machines are still commonplace, and many Japanese conduct much of their business in person, with cash. Some bureaucratic procedures can be done online, but many Japanese offices still require “inkan,” or seals for stamping, for identification, and insist on people bringing paper forms to offices.

People are also reading…

Now the government is asking people to apply for plastic My Number cards equipped with microchips and photos, to be linked to drivers licenses and the public health insurance plans. Health insurance cards now in use, which lack photos, will be discontinued in late 2024. People will be required to use My Number cards instead.

That has drawn a backlash, with an online petition demanding a continuation of the current health cards drawing more than 100,000 signatures in a few days.

Opponents of the change say the current system has been working for decades and going digital would require extra work at a time when the pandemic is still straining the medical system.

But the reluctance to go digital extends beyond the health care system. After numerous scandals over leaks and other mistakes, many Japanese distrust the government’s handling of data. They’re also wary about government overreach, partly a legacy of authoritarian regimes before and during World War II.

Saeko Fujimori, who works in the music copyright business, said she's supposed to get My Number information from the people she deals with, but many balk at giving it out. And no one is all that surprised she has trouble getting that information, given how unpopular it is.

“There is a microchip in it, and that means there could be fraud,” said Fujimori, who has a My Number but doesn't intend to get the new card. “If a machine is reading all the information, that can lead to mistakes in the medical sector, too.”

“If this was coming from a trustworthy leadership and the economy was thriving, maybe we would think about it, but not now,” Fujimori said.

Something drastic may have to happen for people to accept such changes, just as it took a devastating defeat in World War II for Japan to transform itself into an economic powerhouse, said Hidenori Watanave, a professor at the University of Tokyo.

“There’s resistance playing out everywhere,” he said.

Japanese traditionally take pride in meticulous, handcraft-quality workmanship and many also devote themselves to carefully keeping track of documents and neatly filing them away.

“There are too many people worried their jobs are going to disappear. These people see digitization as a negation of their past work,” said Watanave, who spells his last name with a “v” instead of the usual “b."

The process of getting an existing My Number digitized is time consuming and very analog, it turns out. One must fill out and mail back forms sent by mail. Last month’s initial deadline was extended, but only about half of the Japanese population have a My Number, according to the government.

“They keep failing in anything digital and we have no memories of successful digital transformation by the government,” said Nobi Hayashi, a consultant and technology expert.

Hayashi cited as a recent example Cocoa, the government’s tracing app for COVID-19, which proved unpopular and often ineffectual. He says the digital promotion effort needs to be more “vision-driven.”

“They don’t show a bigger picture, or they don’t have one,” Hayashi said.

Koichi Kurosawa, secretary-general at the National Confederation of Trade Unions, a 1 million-member grouping of labor unions, said people would be happier with digitization if it made their work easier and shorter, but it was doing just the opposite at many Japanese work places.

“People feel this is about allocating numbers to people the way teams have numbers on their uniforms,” he said. “They are worried it will lead to tighter surveillance.”

That’s why people are saying No to My Number, he said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

Yojiro Maeda, a cooperative research fellow at Nagasaki University who studies local governments, thinks digitization is needed, and My Number is a step in the right direction.

“You just have to do it,” Maeda said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida acknowledged concerns about My Number cards. He told lawmakers in Parliament that the old health insurance cards will be phased out but the government will arrange for people to continue to use their public health insurance if they are paying into a health plan.

Japan's Minister of Digital Affairs, Taro Kono, acknowledged in a recent interview with The Associated Press that more is needed to persuade people of the benefits of going digital.

“To create a digitized society, we need to work on developing new infrastructure. My Number cards could serve as a passport that will open such doors,” Kono said. “We need to win people’s understanding so that My Number cards get used in all kinds of situations.”

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

The federal government has announced a program to provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by Biden in August. The money anounced Tuesday is the first round of payments designed to help farmers hard hit by pandemic-induced market disruptions or climate-driven natural disasters including drought stay in business or re-enter farming. The USDA says additional programs are to come.

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims. A government report released Wednesday lays out grim trends across the country for expectant mothers and their newborn babies. It finds that pregnancy-related deaths have spiked nearly 80 percent since 2018, with COVID-19 being a factor in a quarter of the 1,178 deaths reported last year. The percentage of preterm and low birthweight babies also went up last year, after holding steady for years. And more pregnant or postpartum women are reporting symptoms of depression.

Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

Oklahoma has executed an inmate convicted of killing his infant daughter in 2002. Benjamin Cole was put to death Thursday morning at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. The execution occurred despite Cole’s attorneys’ arguments that the inmate was not mentally competent. They have said he had schizophrenia and a lesion on his brain that had worsened in recent years. But courts rejected that claim, allowing Thursday’s lethal injection to proceed. Cole delivered a rambling, two-minute prayer in which he urged people to “choose Jesus while you still can." He was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m.

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

Recreational marijuana legalization will be back on the South Dakota ballot in November. Voters in 2020 approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis but it was nullified by a legal challenge. Whether the politically red state will pass it twice is uncertain. It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures and different factors are in play. When 54% of voters approved the constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis, it may have benefited from being tied to another ballot measure to approve medical marijuana. This time around, it's on its own. One of the organizers for legalization said voters for the midterm are likely to be older and perhaps less favorably inclined toward recreational marijuana than the electorate of 2020.

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency said in a statement that Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive Friday night and has mild symptoms. She is up to date on her vaccinations. The CDC said she will isolate at home and close contacts have been informed of her positive test. Walensky took over the agency in January 2021 after being appointed by President Joe Biden. She is the latest U.S. health official to test positive this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response, and U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra both tested positive in June.

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place on Nov. 8. The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. If enough voters are dissuaded from casting ballots early, it could lead to long lines on Election Day.

Panel votes to add COVID shots to recommended vaccinations

Panel votes to add COVID shots to recommended vaccinations

A panel of U.S. vaccine experts says COVID-19 shots should be added to the lists of recommended vaccinations for kids and adults. The panel’s unanimous decision Thursday has no immediate effect. COVID-19 shots already are recommended for virtually all Americans. Rather, it would put the shots on the annually updated lists of what vaccinations doctors should be routinely offering to patients, alongside shots for polio, measles and hepatitis. The panel’s decisions are almost always adopted by the CDC director and then sent to doctors as part of the government’s advice on how to prevent disease.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Five must-have tools for a balcony garden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News