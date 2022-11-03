 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge blasts treatment of mentally ill at Louisiana prison

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana prison's treatment of its mentally ill prisoners — including inadequate care, incomplete medical records and prolonged stints in solitary confinement — violates federal law and the Constitution, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote's 165-page ruling states that officials at the David Wade Correctional Center have used solitary confinement, also referred to as “extended lockdown,” as “a depository” for mentally ill prisoners that only worsens their mental illnesses.

The Shreveport-based judge's ruling, dated Tuesday, is the latest development in a 2018 lawsuit filed by criminal justice advocates on behalf of inmates at the prison in north Louisiana's Claiborne Parish. Her findings were based on evidence of prisoner treatment prior to March 2020. Next in the case comes a January “remedy phase” in which the state will have to show what it has done to correct the problems. After that, the court will step in to force changes if needed, Foote wrote.

The state has denied the accusations in the lawsuit. “We strongly disagree with the ruling,” Department of Public Safety and Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said in an email. He declined further comment, citing pending litigation.

Melanie Bray, lead attorney on the case for Disability Rights Louisiana, applauded the ruling.

“When people with mental illness are sent to the state prison as punishment for a crime, the state has an obligation to provide baseline mental health care," Bray said in a news release. "The proof in this case showed that there was virtually no mental health care at DWCC, and that men there are suffering greatly as a result of the state’s indifference.”

Attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, the Promise of Justice Initiative and the law firms of Adams & Reese and Cohen Milstein also worked on the case.

Foote rejected allegations by the inmates' lawyers that the prison officials engaged in retaliation against inmates involved in the suit, or that First Amendment rights were violated through the censoring of mail.

But she was highly critical of the prison's treatment of mentally ill prisoners, saying they were “deliberately indifferent” while housing inmates in inhumane conditions. Those conditions violated Eighth Amendment protections against cruel punishment, as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act, Foote ruled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 153 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s. They got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered Saturday night in Itaewon for festivities. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years.

Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appears set to retain a majority by just one seat. The result was preliminary and based on the assumption that a vote count in Greenland expected early Wednesday would give the autonomous Danish territory’s two seats to the center-left bloc. Despite the success, Frederiksen, who heads a Social Democratic minority government, said she would resign as prime minister and try to form a new government with broader support across the political divide.

