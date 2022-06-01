 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge denies woman's challenge to conviction in son's death

  • 0

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman who pleaded guilty in her 5-year-old son's beating death cannot challenge her conviction and 35-year sentence, a judge ruled Wednesday

JoAnn Cunningham, 39, of Crystal Lake, claimed in her March petition for post-conviction relief that she suffered from postpartum depression and psychosis when she killed her son. Cunningham claimed she was “seeing demons and hearing voices” at the time of her son AJ’s death.

Authorities say Cunningham killed AJ on April 15, 2019, after she became angry about soiled underwear that he had tried to hide. She forced the boy to stand in a cold shower for at least 20 minutes, hit him in the head with the shower head, then put him to bed cold, wet and naked, according to authorities.

People are also reading…

AJ's body was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave near the family’s home in Crystal Lake.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt presided over her negotiated plea on Dec. 5, 2019, and sentencing on July 16, 2020. Andrew Freund, AJ's father, also pleaded guilty in his death and is serving a 30-year prison sentence.

Wilbrandt wrote in his ruling that Cunningham’s arguments in her petition “do not provide the ‘gist’ of a meritorious claim of substantial deprivation of a federal or state constitutional right and that they are patently without merit.”

Cunningham argued that no witnesses were called to testify on her behalf; she was not allowed to testify herself, nor did she provide a confession; she was not read her Miranda rights; and she was “illiterate” as to her constitutional rights, The Northwest Herald reported.

Wilbrandt wrote in his ruling, that witnesses were called on her behalf and defense attorneys presented “wide-ranging evidence” of her history of drug abuse and substance abuse treatment. She also provided a lengthy statement addressing her “long-standing history of both prescribed and illegal drug use,” the judge wrote.

Wilbrandt also dismissed as “without merit” Cunningham’s claim that her 35-year prison sentence is “cruel and unusual punishment."

Cunningham filed the handwritten petition from prison without the help of an attorney.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Northwest Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Case levels in other states where the new variants arrived earlier suggest Nebraska cases still could climb well above current levels. A number of northeastern states have case levels more than four times Nebraska’s.

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds of flights worldwide were canceled by mid-afternoon Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend. About 1,460 flights had been canceled as of 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That follows more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday. Nearly 450 of Sunday’s cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities. Delta Air Lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines. Delta said Saturday's cancellations were because of bad weather and “air traffic control actions.”

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

Tuesday should have been a day of triumph for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez. Instead, it was the day she died. Maite was among 19 grade school students and two teachers who were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. The 18-year-old gunman also died. Maite had always been a straight-A student until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to call off in-person classes. Zoom didn’t work well for Maite and she got all Fs. But with school back in session, Maite rebounded, achieving all As and Bs. She was among the honor roll students recognized at an assembly Tuesday morning, hours before her death.

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis. The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London. But behind the brass bands and the queen's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace lies a drive to show that the royal family still remains relevant. The royals, sometimes criticized as being out of touch, want to show that their support comes from all parts of a society that has become more multicultural amid immigration from the Caribbean, South Asia and Eastern Europe. The jubilee is also part of the effort to prepare the public for the day when Prince Charles takes the throne.

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

A witness says onlookers urged police to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers. Juan Carranza spoke Wednesday as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team. Carranza lives across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde. He says women were shouting at officers: “Go in there! Go in there!” soon after the attack began. But he says the officers didn’t enter.

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend. They’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations. According to the website FlightAware, more than 1,500 flights were canceled as of 9:50 p.m EDT on Saturday. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations on Friday. Delta Air Lines suffered the most, with more than 250 flights eliminated on Saturday. That's 9% of its operations. In particular, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport experienced heavy travel delays. Delta says Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions." Delta says it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance this weekend.

COVID Can 'Rebound' After Treatment With Paxlovid, CDC Says

COVID Can 'Rebound' After Treatment With Paxlovid, CDC Says

TUESDAY, May 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 can make a comeback after an infected person has gone through a round of Paxlovid, the antiviral used to minimize a bout with the coronavirus, according to an advisory issued Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chinatowns more vibrant after pandemic, anti-Asian violence

Chinatowns more vibrant after pandemic, anti-Asian violence

Cultural and arts organizations in Chinatowns across North America have worked for decades on bringing greater appreciation and visibility to these communities. But they faced an unprecedented one-two punch when the pandemic caused shutdowns and racist anti-Asian attacks increased — and continue. As painful as those events are, they also indelibly influenced the reemergence of various Chinatowns as close-knit hubs of vibrancy and culture. From a contemporary arts festival in San Francisco to night markets in New York City, advocates are making Chinatowns “museums without walls.” There has also been renewed interest in business and events from cities, companies and younger Asian Americans from outside the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to keep your garden mosquito free

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News