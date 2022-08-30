 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge: Oregon State Hospital stays to be strictly limited

  • 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on the length of time it treats patients accused of crimes who need mental health treatment.

Judge Michael W. Mosman’s ruling seeks to ease the psychiatric hospital’s overcrowding, speed up patient admission and stop people waiting for admission from languishing in jail, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday.

Effective immediately, the hospital must release “aid-and-assist” patients accused of misdemeanors within 90 days of admission, and those accused of felonies within six months of admission. Aid-and-assist are patients found by a judge unable to participate in their own defense at trial.

People are also reading…

The judge’s decision overrules an Oregon law that says the hospital can hold an aid-and-assist patient for up to three years, or the maximum amount of time that a person could have been sentenced to prison for their alleged crime, whichever is shorter.

Disability Rights Oregon and Metropolitan Public Defenders requested the order after protesting the hospital’s lengthy admission delays. Disability Rights Oregon in 2002 won a court order that required the hospital to admit aid-and-assist patients within seven days so they can begin mental health treatment quickly.

The hospital has struggled to meet that timeline, and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem.

Emily Cooper, legal director for Disability Rights Oregon, said she was “relieved” by Mosman’s decision.

“It’s a very promising first step,” Cooper said.

The hospital said approximately 100 people should be discharged immediately under the new timeline. They will be released to treatment centers in their home counties over the next six months, according to state hospital spokesperson Amber Shoebridge.

The request to strictly limit treatment times was based on a court-ordered review of the state hospital’s admissions policies conducted this year by Michigan-based mental health expert Dr. Debra Pinals.

Pinals’ report suggested the hospital gradually decrease its wait times for patients, aiming for an average of 22 days or fewer at the start of August; 11 days by January; and to be back in compliance with the 2000 federal court order, averaging 7 days or fewer, by mid-February.

The hospital was not on track to meet that goal, prompting Disability Rights Oregon to request new admissions guidelines.

Cooper, the Disability Rights Oregon attorney, said a lack of community mental health beds remains a problem, but a recent surge of state funds dedicated to mental health services should help accommodate patients as they return to their home counties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

The U.S. Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration. An investigation initiated by the Secret Service’s Orlando office found that alleged conspirators submitted Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications by using fake or stolen employment and personal information. They then used an online bank to conceal and move their criminal proceeds. The Secret Service worked with the bank to identify roughly 15,000 accounts and seize $286 million connected to the accounts.

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at addressing the mental health of teachers. Faced with a shortage of educators and widespread discontentment with the job, districts are hiring more therapists, holding trainings on self-care and setting up system to better respond to a teacher encountering anxiety and stress. This comes as surveys show teachers are not happy with their job. In a survey by the Rand Corporation, twice as many principals and teachers reported frequent job-related stress as other working adults.

Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy

Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy

A Chinese think tank has issued a rare public disagreement with the ruling Communist Party’s severe “zero COVID” policy, saying curbs that shut down cities and disrupt trade, travel and industry must change to prevent an “economic stall.” The Anbound Research Center gave no details of possible changes but said President Xi Jinping’s government needs to focus on shoring up sinking growth. It noted the United States, Europe and Japan are recovering economically after easing anti-disease curbs. Even such mild public disagreement with official policy is almost unknown in a politically sensitive year when Xi, China’s most powerful leader since at least the 1980s, is expected to try to extend his time in office.

Watch Now: Related Video

Should I turn off the air conditioning when I'm not home?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News