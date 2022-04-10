 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge rules US military can't discharge HIV-positive troops

  • 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. service members who are HIV-positive cannot be discharged or barred from becoming an officer solely because they're infected with the virus, a federal judge in Virginia ruled. Advocates say it's one of the strongest rulings in years for people living with HIV.

The cases involved two service members that the Air Force attempted to discharge, as well as Sgt. Nick Harrison of the D.C. Army National Guard, who was denied a position in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema said in a written order dated April 6 that her ruling bars the military from taking those actions against the plaintiffs and any other asymptomatic HIV-positive service member with an undetectable viral load ”because they are classified as ineligible for worldwide deployment ... due to their HIV-positive status.”

Peter Perkowski, an attorney for the plaintiffs, called it “a landmark victory — probably the biggest ruling in favor of people living with HIV in the last 20 years."

People are also reading…

“The military was the last employer in the country that had a policy against people living with HIV. Every other employer — including first responders — is subject to rules that prohibit discrimination based on HIV status,” he said.

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to an emailed request seeking comment on the ruling or whether it intends to appeal.

The airmen, identified by pseudonyms in the 2018 lawsuit, argued that major advancements in treatment mean they can easily be given appropriate medical care and present no real risk of transmission to others.

In 2020, the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a preliminary injunction barring the discharge of the airmen. In its ruling, the three-judge panel said the military’s rationale for prohibiting deployment of HIV-positive service members was “outmoded and at odds with current science.” The appeals court ruling left the injunction in place while their lawsuit was being heard.

The Department of Justice argued before the 4th Circuit that the Air Force determined the two airmen could no longer perform their duties because their career fields required them to deploy frequently and because their condition prevented them from deploying to the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, where most airmen are expected to go. Central Command, which governs military operations in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia, prohibits personnel with HIV from deploying without a waiver.

The DOJ acknowledged that treatment lowers the risk of transmitting HIV, but said the risk is amplified on the battlefield where soldiers can often come into contact with blood.

An attorney for the airmen argued during a 2019 hearing that the odds of transmitting HIV in combat are infinitesimal and should not limit their deployment or lead to their discharge.

In its written ruling, the 4th Circuit panel said a ban on deployment may have been justified at a time when HIV treatment was less effective at managing the virus and reducing the risk of transmission.

“But any understanding of HIV that could justify this ban is outmoded and at odds with current science. Such obsolete understandings cannot justify a ban, even under a deferential standard of review and even according appropriate deference to the military’s professional judgments,” Judge James Wynn Jr. wrote in the unanimous 2020 ruling.

Brinkema said in this month's written order that she had temporarily sealed her ruling in the case to give both sides a chance to seek redactions within 14 days. The judge ordered the secretary of the Air Force to rescind the decision to discharge the two airmen and ordered the Army to rescind its decision denying Harrison's application to commission into JAG, and to reevaluate those decisions in light of her ruling.

Kara Ingelhart, senior attorney at Lambda Legal, one of the groups that brought the lawsuits, said in a news release that the ruling knocks down a barrier to preventing people living with AIDS from becoming officers, and "brings an end to the military's ongoing discrimination against the approximately 2,000 service members currently serving while living with HIV.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. That's a day after the 82-year-old Democratic leader appeared unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweet Thursday. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week. Hammill says “the Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.” He adds that she will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance." A congressional trip to Asia was postponed.

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

A judge on New York’s highest court has been referred to a disciplinary commission and could be kicked off the bench for failing to comply with a rule requiring all court personnel to provide proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Jenny Rivera is one of seven jurists on the state’s Court of Appeals. She has been barred from court facilities and has been working remotely since October. Rivera is one of four judges statewide who have been referred to the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct for being out of compliance with the vaccine mandate. A message seeking comment was left with Rivera’s chambers.

Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'

Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'

Tearfully embracing a history-making moment, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday her confirmation as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court shows the progress of America. On the sunny White House South Lawn, she declared, "We’ve made it — all of us.” With President Joe Biden at her side, she delivered emotional remarks a day after the Senate approved her nomination, saying it was a moment the entire country could be proud of. She will take her place on the court this summer, when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

Maryland lawmakers override gov's veto of abortion expansion

Maryland lawmakers override gov's veto of abortion expansion

Maryland lawmakers have overridden GOP Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortion care without cost. Democrats who control the General Assembly on Saturday had the three-fifths majority vote needed in each house to override the Republican governor's veto.

Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl

Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl

Community activists in South Florida sprang into action after West Point cadets on spring break were sickened by fentanyl-laced cocaine at a house party. They blitzed beaches and warned spring breakers of a surge in recreational drugs cut with the dangerous synthetic opioid. They also offered them an antidote for overdoses, which have risen nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Groups have distributed more than 2,000 doses of Narcan, which can revive overdose victims. The volunteer groups and sheriff’s office don’t have figures on how many of the distributed doses were actually used but believe the program has succeeded in raising awareness. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News