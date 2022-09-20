 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Jury awards Illinois woman $363M in suit over plant's gas

  • Updated
  • 0
Toxic Gas-Jury Verdict

Sue Kamuda, center, and her attorney Patrick Salvi II speak to reporters at the Salvi Schostok and Pritchard law office downtown, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. A jury has awarded $363 million to a woman who alleged that a now-shuttered suburban Chicago plant that sterilized medical equipment exposed residents to a toxic industrial gas and gave her breast cancer.

 Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere - member image share, Chicago Sun-Times

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has awarded $363 million to a woman who alleged that a now-shuttered suburban Chicago plant that sterilized medical equipment exposed residents to a toxic industrial gas and gave her breast cancer.

After a five-week trial, the Cook County jurors on Monday awarded Sue Kamuda $38 million in compensatory damages for the past and future loss of a normal life, emotional distress, disfigurement and shortened life expectancy, and $325 million in punitive damages.

Kamuda, 70, developed breast cancer in 2007 despite having no predisposition to it, her lawyers said. She is the first of more than 700 people seeking damages from Oak Brook, Illinois-based Sterigenics to go to trial over health claims over the plant’s releases of ethylene oxide gas.

Those lawsuits have been filed against Sterigenics since 2018, when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published research showing people living near the plant in the DuPage County village of Willowbrook faced some of the nation’s highest cancer risks from toxic air pollution.

People are also reading…

Sterigenics, the former plant's most recent owner, was ordered to pay Kamuda $220 million in punitive damages; parent company Sotera Health was directed to pay $100 million and Griffith Foods, the current name of the plant’s original owner, $5 million.

Monday’s verdict exceeded the $346 million Kamuda’s lawyers sought in closing arguments last Thursday against Sterigenics.

“It was such a relief,” Kamuda said of the verdict. The retired school administrator told reporters one of her sons has been diagnosed with cancer and has filed his own lawsuit against the company.

Lawyers for the companies argued that Kamuda’s attorneys offered no proof that her breast cancer was caused by exposure to ethylene oxide, an odorless gas pumped into fumigation chambers inside the sterilization plant and then released into surrounding neighborhoods.

The companies also brought in industry-connected scientists who tried to persuade jurors the plant never posed a danger to its neighbors, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Emails and documents presented during the trial showed the companies knew long ago that ethylene oxide is extremely dangerous, but delayed installing pollution-control equipment. The documents also showed the companies attempted to undermine federal regulations that would require costly improvements at sterilization facilities, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The plant had been releasing ethylene oxide from 1985 until it was temporarily shut down by the state in 2019 after authorities detected the gas nearby. Amid public pressure, Sterigenics closed the plant permanently later that year.

Patrick Salvi Jr., one of Kamuda’s attorneys, said Monday's verdict likely will affect rulings in other lawsuits.

“We think this ought to set the tone. There’s a lot of victims out there," he said.

Sterigenics and Sotera said in a statement they might appeal the verdict, saying it does not reflect the evidence presented in court.

“We will continue to vigorously defend against allegations about our ethylene oxide operations and emissions,” the companies said.

“As we have consistently done throughout our history, we will continue to operate in compliance with applicable rules and regulations to ensure the safety of our employees, the communities in which we operate and patients around the world.”

Griffith Foods, an Alsip, Illinois company, said the lawsuit was a “case of overreach” by the plaintiff’s lawyers. The company said it hasn’t been connected to Sterigenics in over 20 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the deal Thursday. It emerged from a marathon 20-hour negotiating session at the Labor Department and came just one day before the threatened walkout. The deal includes a 24% pay raise and relaxes strict railroad attendance policies. It will go to union members for a vote after a cooling-off period of several weeks.

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting, the U.N. chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such U.N. goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.

Indiana judge declines request to block state's abortion ban

Indiana judge declines request to block state's abortion ban

An Indiana judge has turned down a request to block enforcement of the state’s abortion ban just hours after it took effect. The ruling came Thursday in a lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators who argue that the state constitution protects access to the procedure. Special Judge Kelsey Hanlon didn’t give any explanation for her decision with the order denying a temporary injunction sought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which is representing the clinics, but cited a court hearing set for Monday on the lawsuit. The ACLU argues that the ban violates the Indiana Constitution by infringing on the right to privacy and the guarantee of equal privileges.

Queen put to rest with Philip, her parents in Windsor

Queen put to rest with Philip, her parents in Windsor

After the pomp and pageantry of a grand state funeral, Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest with her husband and parents in an intimate ceremony at Windsor away from media cameras. King Charles III and senior royal family members attended the private interment ceremony late Monday at St. George’s Chapel. It's a gothic church on the grounds of Windsor Castle that has had royal weddings, christenings and burials since the 15th century. Officials said the queen was interred with Prince Philip’s remains at the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex within St. George’s. Elizabeth II’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, were also interred there, along with the ashes of Princess Margaret, the late monarch’s younger sister.

Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery

Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery

Former White House press secretary and Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders has been released from a hospital following surgery for thyroid cancer. Sanders spokesperson Judd Deere said Sanders was released Saturday and will recover at home. Sanders announced Friday that she underwent surgery to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and planned to return to the campaign trail soon. Sanders served as former President Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman until 2019. She faces Democratic nominee Chris Jones for governor in the solidly Republican state. Her father is former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News