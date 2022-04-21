 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics

  • 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a state law that effectively eliminated abortions in Kentucky after the state’s two remaining clinics said they couldn’t meet its requirements.

The two Louisville clinics had gone to court immediately after the law took effect, asking that the measure be put on hold while the case is litigated. Thursday’s decision was a victory for abortion rights advocates and a setback for the Republican-led legislature, which passed the law in March and then overrode Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the measure last week.

The measure bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and requires women to be examined by a doctor before receiving abortion pills. It also contains new reporting requirements that the Kentucky clinics said they couldn’t immediately comply with. Noncompliance can result in stiff fines and felony penalties.

Supporters of the law say the goal is to protect women’s health and strengthen oversight. The law’s opponents say the objective all along was to stop abortions completely.

People are also reading…

Kentucky is among the GOP-led states that have passed restrictive abortion laws in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that established a right to abortion nationwide nearly 50 years ago.

Pending before the high court is a challenge to a law passed in a fifth state, Mississippi, that bans abortion after 15 weeks. The court has indicated that it will allow Mississippi’s ban to stand and conservative justices have suggested they support overruling Roe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle

Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle

The governor of St. Petersburg in Russia says a general whose troops have been besieging the Ukrainian port of Mariupol died in battle and was buried Saturday. Maj. Gen. Vladimir Frolov was deputy commander of the 8th Army. Russian media identified the 8th Army as being among the forces battering Mariupol for weeks. Gov. Alexander Beglov released a statement saying the general “died a heroic death in battle.” It didn't say when or where. Russian news websites show his grave at a St. Petersburg cemetery piled high with flowers. Ukraine has claimed that a growing number of Russian generals have been killed during the war.

Tesla 1Q earnings 7 times more than year ago on strong sales

Tesla 1Q earnings 7 times more than year ago on strong sales

Tesla has reported first-quarter net earnings over seven times greater than a year ago. The electric vehicle and solar panel company reported strong sales despite global supply chain kinks and pandemic-related production cuts in China. Tesla made a record $3.32 billion from January through March. Excluding stock-based compensation, the Austin, Texas, company made $3.22 per share. According to data provider FactSet, that soundly beat Wall Street estimates of $2.26 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $18.76 billion, also beating estimates of $17.85 billion.  

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How tech can make your life easier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News