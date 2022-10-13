 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kentucky court reviews case pitting governor and lawmakers

  • Updated
  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Supreme Court on Thursday delved into another legal fight between the state's Democratic governor and Republican-led legislature — whether individual lawmakers are shielded from being named as defendants when the executive branch sues to challenge legislative actions.

The question is an outgrowth of Gov. Andy Beshear's court battle against GOP-backed legislation limiting his emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor named state Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne as defendants in the suit.

The top two legislative leaders filed a motion to be dismissed from the suit, arguing they were covered by immunity as legislators. A Franklin County Circuit judge denied their motion and Stivers and Osborne appealed, ultimately sending the case to the state's highest court.

Both sides presented their arguments during a Supreme Court hearing Thursday.

People are also reading…

An attorney for the Republican lawmakers said the state's Constitution "unambiguously protects members of the legislature from being attacked in court for the bills that they enact.”

“Separation of powers would be distorted beyond recognition if executive officials could open a second front in the legislative process by attacking members of the General Assembly in court for the bills that they enact,” the attorney, Paul Salamanca, told the justices.

During rounds of questioning from the justices, Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes expressed respect for legislative immunity, calling it “a very important doctrine.” Hughes added that the governor's legal team seemed to be arguing for "a very narrow exception to legislative immunity — not all-out susceptibility, if you will, to sue.”

“There are exceptions to judicial immunity, and I think this is what’s being argued here is an exception to legislative immunity,” she said.

Travis Mayo, the governor's general counsel, cited prior court rulings holding that legislative immunity “is not an absolute shield” when legislation is being challenged.

“This is one of those cases where legislative immunity does not apply,” he told the court.

Mayo also warned that broad application of legislative immunity could leave the executive branch with no legal recourse when attempting to challenge the constitutionality of legislative actions.

If the legislative leaders and the state’s attorney general had been dismissed as defendants in the current case, Mayo said, the governor “would have been left with no defendant to challenge the constitutionality of these laws and would have been left with no redress.”

The case is an outgrowth of a larger separation-of-powers fight over coronavirus policies.

Kentucky's Supreme Court, in a landmark 2021 ruling, cleared the way for new laws to rein in the governor's emergency powers in combating the spread of COVID-19. One of the contested laws limits the governor’s executive orders in times of emergency to 30 days unless extended by lawmakers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan

Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan

A small business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration’s efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues the Biden administration violated federal procedures by failing to seek public input on the program. It also argues the program is arbitrary, benefiting some borrowers, but not others. It’s one of a handful of lawsuits filed by conservative business groups, attorneys, and Republican lawmakers in recent weeks as the Biden administration tries to push forward with its plan to cancel billions in debt before November’s midterm elections.

Dutch activists sue government over assisted suicide

Dutch activists sue government over assisted suicide

Activists calling for the decriminalization of assisted suicide in the Netherlands have taken the Dutch government to court, arguing that its ban on helping a person end their life breaches human rights. The case at The Hague District Court on Monday is the latest legal battle in a long-running debate around end-of-life issues in the country that in 2002 became the first in the world to pass a law that decriminalized euthanasia. A group called Cooperative Last Will is asking the court to declare that the Dutch state is “acting unlawfully by denying its citizens the right to die with dignity under their own control.”

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago. The revelation in Richmond is worrying the town's residents about their children's dental health and transparent government. Kendall Chamberlin is the town water superintendent. He says he had concerns about fluoride levels and sourcing of the mineral. He later apologized and blamed his actions on a “misunderstanding.” The case also highlights the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation. Though it's considered one of the great health achievements of the 20th century, many people remain skeptical.

'Nothing's left': Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind

'Nothing's left': Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind

Survivors of Hurricane Ian face a long emotional road to recover from one of the most damaging storms to hit the U.S. mainland. For those who lost everything to disaster, the anguish can be crushing to return home to find so much gone. Grief can run the gamut from frequent tears to utter despair. The Lee County medical examiner says two men in their 70s even took their own lives a day apart after viewing their losses. Experts say suicides climb after disasters and more funding for mental health should be provided as climate change makes storms and fires more frequent and devastating.

Twitter, Instagram block Kanye West over antisemitic posts

Twitter, Instagram block Kanye West over antisemitic posts

Kanye West is once again embroiled in controversy. The rapper who is legally known as Ye made antisemitic posts on Twitter and Instagram and the social networks locked his accounts. Spokespersons for Twitter and for Instagram parent Meta said on Sunday that Ye posted messages that violated their policies. According to internet archive records, Ye said on Twitter he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” The social media lockouts cap a whirlwind week for Ye, even by his standards. Among other things, he was harshly criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week. Representatives for Ye did not return requests for comment.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Spicy, spooky cocktails for the perfect Halloween party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News