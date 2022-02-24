Kentucky House OKs bill on regional mental health services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House advanced a bill Thursday that a small bipartisan group of rural legislators warned would limit access to care for some of their constituents.

The bill, which passed 75-20, would establish regions for mental health services and prohibit community mental health boards from providing services outside their assigned region.

Rep. Angie Hatton, a Democrat from Whitesburg, said this would prevent rural residents from accessing services “that are sorely needed” in the eastern part of the state and said some workers could lose their jobs with the centers.

“It’s a terrible time to decide that we’re going to limit the number of people who can provide services,” Hatton said. “We’re also going to eliminate a whole bunch of good paying jobs.”

Republican Rep. Kimberly Moser, Health and Family Services chair, defended the legislation and insisted it would not limit access to care. She said recent changes to the proposal resolved issues that some legislators had with it.

